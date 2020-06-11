×
Covid-19: Kenya records 538 new infections, five deaths

By Mercy Asamba | October 10th 2020 at 05:03:14 GMT +0300

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe.

Kenya has recorded 538 new Covid-19 infections and five additional deaths in the past 24 hours raising the country's total caseload to 41,158.

The coronavirus death toll now stands at 760.

In a statement by the Ministry of Health on Saturday, the Ministry announced that the new cases are from a sample size of 6,872. This pushes the country’s cumulative tests to 586,911.

Read More

Covid 19 Time Series

 

From the cases, 496 are Kenyans and 42 are foreigners and 430 are males and 108 females. The youngest is a one-year old infant while the oldest is 85.

On a positive note, 233 patients recovered with 219 on the home-based care programme while 14 were discharged from various hospitals bringing the total number of recoveries to 26, 659.

In terms of county distribution, Nairobi is leading with 157 cases, followed by Bungoma and Nakuru with 118 and 48 cases respectively.

Other counties recorded; Turkana (41), Mombasa (33), Kilifi (31), Uasin Gishu (16), Kisumu (13), Kisii (12), Meru (12), Garissa (9), Trans Nzoia (9), Narok (8), Kiambu (8), Kakamega (6), Isiolo (4), Kwale (3), Nyamira (2), Kitui (2),  Migori (2), Busia,  Elgeyo Marakwet  and Marsabit  had one case each.

In terms of Sub County Distribution; the 157 cases in Nairobi, are from Langata (42), Kibra (23), Starehe (19), Embakasi Central (15), Roysambu (13), Westlands (8), Embakasi West (7), Kasarani (6),Dagoretti South and Ruaraka four cases each, Dagoretti North, Embakasi East and Kamukunji three cases each, Embakasi North and Embakasi South and Makadara two cases each and one case in Mathare.

Fortunately, 61 people have recovered from the disease, 40 from the HomeBased Care Program, while 21 have been discharged from various health facilities. Total recoveries now stand at 30,937.

