Kenya's coronavirus cases up by 321

By Hillary Orinde | October 7th 2020 at 05:52:49 GMT +0300

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe at a past press briefing in Kisumu, August 9, 2020. [File, Standard]

The Ministry of Health on Wednesday recorded 321 new coronavirus infections and five additional deaths.

In a statement by the Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, the ministry said total confirmed cases had risen to 39,907 after it tested some 4,342 people in the past 24 hours.

From the new cases, 309 are Kenyans while 12 are foreigners.

The youngest infected person was a nine-month old infant while the oldest was 88-years-old, said the statement.

Read More

CS Kagwe reported that most of the cases, 109, were from Nairobi followed by Nakuru (37), Trans Nzoia (32) and Mombasa (31).

Other counties that reported cases were Kisumu (16), Narok (16), Kisii (15), Uasin Gishu (12), Meru (nine), Kilifi (eight) and Kiambu (seven). Siaya and Laikipia had five cases each, Kajiado (4), Kericho (3), Machakos (2) and Migori (2). Bomet, Homa Bay, Kitui, Lamu, Marsabit, Nandi, Nyandarua and Tharaka-Nithi each reported a case.

The Nairobi cases are distributed as follows: Kibra (30), Langata (14), Westlands (12), Embakasi East (10), Roysambu (9), Embakasi West (6), Makadara (5), Embakasi South (4), Dagoretti North, Embakasi Central, Ruaraka and Starehe (3) cases each, Dagoretti South and Kasarani (2) cases each, and cases each, Embakasi North, Kamukunji and Mathare (1) case each.

Deaths

The five deaths that were confirmed in the past day pushes the fatalities to 748.

Fortunately, there were some 4,328 people who recovered from the disease, taking the total discharges to 31, 659.

"4, 222 were from the Home-based Care Program and 106 were discharged from various hospitals," said CS Kagwe.

