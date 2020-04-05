Covid 19 Time Series
SEE ALSO: Kitui in the red as virus cases rise in counties“Of the patients treated with calcifediol, none died, and all were discharged, without complications. The 13 patients not treated with calcifediol, who were not admitted to the ICU, were discharged. Of the 13 patients admitted to the ICU, two died and 11 were discharged,” read the findings of the study in part. Hydroxychloroquine was chosen because it was in-vitro more potent than chloroquine. According to the study, Calcifediol seems to reduce severity of the disease, but larger trials with groups properly matched will be required to show a definitive answer. “Our pilot study demonstrated that administration of a high dose of Calcifediol or 25-hydroxyvitamin D, a main metabolite of vitamin D endocrine system, significantly reduced the need for ICU treatment of patients requiring hospitalisation due to proven Covid-19,” the study read.
