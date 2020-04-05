';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
HOME
National
World
Economy
Politics
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Kenya reports 212 new Covid-19 cases and 195 recoveries

By Betty Njeru | September 3rd 2020 at 02:56:06 GMT +0300

Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Dr Rashid Aman speaking during a daily briefing on coronavirus. [Wilberforce Okwiri/Standard]
Some 212 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the country, pushing the infection tally to 34,705.

Announcing the new case load from Homabay County, Health CAS Dr Rashid Aman said the Ministry of Health had tested at least 3,937 samples in the last 24 hours.

This now puts the total tested samples in the country at 463,499.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

All the new confirmed cases are of Kenyans save for fourteen foreigners.

SEE ALSO: Cycling: Italian track to host 2020 world road championships

According to the Health Ministry, the youngest infection was of a one-month-old infant and the oldest a 76-year-old.

“We continue to notice a skew in gender not just in Kenya but across the globe,” CAS Aman said, adding that 132 of the new cases were male while 80 were female.

At the same time, Kenya has reported 195 more recoveries, bringing to 20,644 recoveries registered since the first case was confirmed on March 13.

The CAS added that one hundred and forty-one patients who recovered were under the home-based care programme, while 54 were discharged from various facilities across the country.

Unfortunately, Kenya has lost four more people to the disease. The Covid-19 fatalities are now at 585

SEE ALSO: Covid-19: The obese at higher risk, says new study

On the level of testing in the country which has gained national attention recently, Dr Aman said: “We need to acknowledge that we have done a lot in reaching this number.”

The CAS was in Homabay accessing the county’s preparedness in handling the coronavirus. He said that despite the low numbers, they are convinced that the county is well prepared to tackle Covid-19.

Homabay currently has 62 registered Covid-19 cases.

It has also put up 317 beds ready for occupation by patients and 10 ICU beds for severe Covid-19 cases.

Kemsa probe

SEE ALSO: Six suspects escape from city police cells

The new cases were confirmed amid an ongoing probe at the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (Kemsa) over the misappropriation of Covid-19 funds.

Appearing before the Health Committee at Parliament on Thursday, Transport CAS Chris Obure revealed that 21 Covid-19 equipment packages donated to Kenya by the Jack Ma Foundation are still missing.

Obure said that they under-received the packages, which were en route Kenya from Ethiopia.

“What we were supposed to receive were 697 packages, but when that consignment arrived in the country it had 21 packages less. the 21 packages never arrived in Kenya so that shortfall was in Ethiopia, not here,” he said.

Yesterday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said no money was lost to graft but accused Kemsa of mismanagement by over-procuring health equipment for Covid-19 and inefficiency.

Related Topics
Covid-19 Health CAS Rashid Aman
Share this story
Previous article
Explainer: Rules of proof - How World Athletics bodies prove an athlete is doping
Next article
Kenyans less footloose even after Covid measures lifted

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Wear a mask while having sex, Canada's top doctor suggests
Wear a mask while having sex, Canada's top doctor suggests

LATEST STORIES

Kenyans less footloose even after Covid measures lifted
Kenyans less footloose even after Covid measures lifted

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Woman drowns while posing for photographs

Woman drowns while posing for photographs
Lynn Kolongei 7 hours ago
Flower farm yields to scent of real estate, shuts down

Flower farm yields to scent of real estate, shuts down
Macharia Kamau 7 hours ago
What it takes to make money in a virtual concert

What it takes to make money in a virtual concert
Kirsten Kanja and Mkala Mwangesha 7 hours ago
Investors have little to show six years after paying for land

Investors have little to show six years after paying for land
Jeckonia Otieno 8 hours ago

Read More

Covid-19: The obese at higher risk, says new study

Health & Science

Covid-19: The obese at higher risk, says new study

Covid-19: The obese at higher risk, says new study

Why hospitals test the dead for Covid-19

Health & Science

Why hospitals test the dead for Covid-19

Why hospitals test the dead for Covid-19
Sad tale of health volunteers' toil

Health & Science

Sad tale of health volunteers' toil

Sad tale of health volunteers' toil

Covid-19: Kenya registers 114 fresh cases as tobacco users cautioned

Health & Science

Covid-19: Kenya registers 114 fresh cases as tobacco users cautioned

Covid-19: Kenya registers 114 fresh cases as tobacco users cautioned

To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.