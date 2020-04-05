Covid 19 Time Series
SEE ALSO: Cycling: Italian track to host 2020 world road championshipsAccording to the Health Ministry, the youngest infection was of a one-month-old infant and the oldest a 76-year-old. “We continue to notice a skew in gender not just in Kenya but across the globe,” CAS Aman said, adding that 132 of the new cases were male while 80 were female. At the same time, Kenya has reported 195 more recoveries, bringing to 20,644 recoveries registered since the first case was confirmed on March 13. The CAS added that one hundred and forty-one patients who recovered were under the home-based care programme, while 54 were discharged from various facilities across the country.
SEE ALSO: Covid-19: The obese at higher risk, says new studyOn the level of testing in the country which has gained national attention recently, Dr Aman said: “We need to acknowledge that we have done a lot in reaching this number.” The CAS was in Homabay accessing the county’s preparedness in handling the coronavirus. He said that despite the low numbers, they are convinced that the county is well prepared to tackle Covid-19. Homabay currently has 62 registered Covid-19 cases. It has also put up 317 beds ready for occupation by patients and 10 ICU beds for severe Covid-19 cases. Kemsa probe
SEE ALSO: Six suspects escape from city police cellsThe new cases were confirmed amid an ongoing probe at the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (Kemsa) over the misappropriation of Covid-19 funds. Appearing before the Health Committee at Parliament on Thursday, Transport CAS Chris Obure revealed that 21 Covid-19 equipment packages donated to Kenya by the Jack Ma Foundation are still missing. Obure said that they under-received the packages, which were en route Kenya from Ethiopia. “What we were supposed to receive were 697 packages, but when that consignment arrived in the country it had 21 packages less. the 21 packages never arrived in Kenya so that shortfall was in Ethiopia, not here,” he said. Yesterday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said no money was lost to graft but accused Kemsa of mismanagement by over-procuring health equipment for Covid-19 and inefficiency.