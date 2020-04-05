';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
HOME
National
World
Economy
Politics
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Why hospitals test the dead for Covid-19

By Fred Kibor | September 3rd 2020 at 12:00:00 GMT +0300

Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital CEO Wilson Aruasa, when he addressed the press at his office, yesterday. [Peter Ochieng, Standard]

When Peter Kamau, a commercial photographer in Eldoret town was knocked dead by a vehicle, those who knew him were surprised when public health officers in full personal protective equipment (PPE) took charge in removal of the body from the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) mortuary and subsequent burial at Kiplombe cemetery.

To them, Kamau died in a car accident and not of Covid-19 as it was put in play in the public, and they even went to bash MTRH for allowing public health officers to bury him instead of the deceased’s family.

Kiplangat Kirui, one of Kamau’s friends, was annoyed by the sudden turn of events and dismissed existence of the disease.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

“I have no doubt that there is corona, but our colleague was knocked down by a matatu while trying to evade police officers during curfew time but today we are told he died of corona,” posted Kirui in a social media platform accompanied by pictures of his friend’s burial.

SEE ALSO: Health CS turns to Facebook magic as ouster calls intensify

Castigated move

Goddy Hulian echoed; “Scammers no corona, these people are making money. Kenya needs faith.” What Kirui and his colleagues do not know however is that Kamau who lived at Langas slums was indeed infected with the viral disease but was asymptomatic.

MTRH boss Wilson Aruasa told The Standard he was not surprised when the public castigated the move to bury Kamau in strict conformity with Covid-19 protocols, yet he was a road accident victim.

“Yes, the body was brought in by police and booked at the farewell home as an accident victim. This was purely an incidental case. And before we preserved the body, we took samples for Covid-19 and the results came out positive.

“So there was nothing like foul play as the public and his family alleged,” said the MTRH CEO. He said as a public safety practice, all bodies are subjected to coronavirus test before being booked at the farewell home because it has been found that the dead actively transmit the virus.

SEE ALSO: Airline spared auctioneer's hammer over Sh1.3b debt

“With the advent of the novel viral disease we want to protect our staff and even the deceased’s relatives so in our farewell home we have strict protocols that should be followed which is not limited to posthumous Covid-19 testing,” said Dr Aruasa.

He said following confirmation of Kamau’s case, they embarked on contact tracing and so far 10 people including the deceased’s family members have tested positive.

“Stigma associated with Covid-19 is still rife. At the moment there are rampant community transmissions but members of the public are in denial and do not want to be associated with anyone diagnosed with the disease and it explains why they denied Kamau was infected,” he said.

Kamau’s case illustrates how coronavirus has changed burial rites unlike before when relatives acted as pallbearers and helped lower the casket into the grave. But Aruasa said once a body is identified as Covid-19 positive, it is kept in isolation.

“We have an isolation chamber with a carrying capacity of 24 bodies.

SEE ALSO: Covid-19 cuts imports by 20pc as businesses grind to a halt

This is where we isolate the positive cases awaiting burial,” he said. He said so far they have tested 103 bodies, and eight turned positive for coronavirus.

MTRH Pathologist Dr Benson Macharia, said they have put in place measures in strict conformity with the World Health Organisation, Centre for Disease Control and Prevention as well as Ministry of Health guidelines in regard to body disposal.

“Reports documented indicate coronavirus has been transmitted by dead bodies; what we do not know yet is how long the virus survives. Bodies kept in a fridge have been found to keep the virus as long as it is there,” he said. 

MTHR acting head of Public Health Julius Cherop said the disease had altered the burial of an individual.

“Before a body is put in a coffin, it should be under two layers of body bags and only public health officials should ferry the body from the morgue and conduct the burial. The body must remain in the hearse till the time of lowering it to the grave,” he said.

This, he explained, is meant to reduce the chances of transmission and any waste generated should be burned on site or brought to a health facility for incineration.

Related Topics
MTRH Covid-19 Peter Kamau Coronavirus
Share this story
Previous article
Explainer: Rules of proof - How World Athletics bodies prove an athlete is doping
Next article
Manchester United sign Donny van de Beek for Sh6 billion

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Covid-19 widens cracks in off-plan home ownership
Covid-19 widens cracks in off-plan home ownership

LATEST STORIES

Murathe and Ruto open all out war over 2022 politics
Murathe and Ruto open all out war over 2022 politics

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Entrepreneurial journey has taught her never to give up

Entrepreneurial journey has taught her never to give up
Peter Theuri 15 hours ago
Covid myth leaves pets neglected, abandoned

Covid myth leaves pets neglected, abandoned
Mercy Adhiambo 16 hours ago
I found my mother through Google: Epic reunion 23 years later

I found my mother through Google: Epic reunion 23 years later
Jacqueline Mahugu 17 hours ago
How Ruto link and sugar networks paved way for Migori governor

How Ruto link and sugar networks paved way for Migori governor
Kepher Otieno and Anyango Otieno 18 hours ago

Read More

Sad tale of health volunteers' toil

Health & Science

Sad tale of health volunteers' toil

Sad tale of health volunteers' toil

Covid-19: Kenya registers 114 fresh cases as tobacco users cautioned

Health & Science

Covid-19: Kenya registers 114 fresh cases as tobacco users cautioned

Covid-19: Kenya registers 114 fresh cases as tobacco users cautioned

Scientists see downsides to top Covid-19 vaccines from Russia, China

Health & Science

Scientists see downsides to top Covid-19 vaccines from Russia, China

Scientists see downsides to top Covid-19 vaccines from Russia, China
Uhuru wants transparency in Kemsa tenders

Health & Science

Uhuru wants transparency in Kemsa tenders

Uhuru wants transparency in Kemsa tenders
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.