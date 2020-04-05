Graft claims take the shine off CS Kagwe’s novelty

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe at Ainamoi Sub-County Hospital on August 10, 2020 when he toured the facility to assess the county's preparedness on Covid-19. [Kipsang Joseph,Standard]

Covid 19 Time Series

When he landed at Afya House in early March through a Cabinet reshuffle, he cut the impression of a knight in a shining armour who would redeem the institution’s rotten image, for once in its troubled history. Before that, Afya House, or Mafia House as it had come to be known, was the renowned citadel of graft cartels where well connected people minted money without breaking a sweat. The American Wall Street Journal had described him Kenya’s “unlikely coronavirus hero” over his constant bulletins while Kenyans hailed him for his firmness, honesty and demeanor.Five months later, however, the curve of his honour has been flattened by reports of graft in a key agency under his docket, with President Uhuru Kenyatta directing immediate investigations.

And it all went down as Kagwe threatened to cleanse the place through numerous transfers and warnings. “This building has got its fair share of criminals. Like any other marketplace, there are a few mad cases in here. And we will unearth them. As we move on, we will unearth them,” he said at the close of May. By April, the signs were ominous. An initial spat with a senior Kenya Medical Research Institute (Kemri) official betrayed the picture of a bullish CS who was keen on having things his way. But given the exigencies of the time, dealing with a novel virus and an anxious nation, Kenyans let him be. When the ministry presented a breakdown of Sh1.8 billion budget featuring Sh4 million for tea, the uproar boomed all the way to Kagwe’s sixth floor corner office. Undeterred, the media savvy man with years of practice in public relations trade embraced the criticism while at the same time denying it.“As a Kenyan, I too have been disappointed by leaders who fail us for reasons that span inefficiency to corruption . The allegations you are seeing are based on this trend: public skepticism and pessimism. I get it,” he wrote in a long social media rant.

He bemoaned an undisclosed “cohort” that he claimed believed in exploitation and that thinks that by spreading lies, innuendo and propaganda, he would be intimidated or make him lose the trust of those who believe in him. “They want us sidetracked. I am no greenhorn; I have seen such mischief before, wasn’t intimated then and will not be intimidated now. Watch my actions, they will illustrate this.” He proceeded to describe the budget analysis as fake, promised transparency while also swearing that there “will be no theft of Covid-19 resources” under his watch. This would become the trademark of Kagwe; admit, deny, blame, assure. When civil society organisations like International Centre for Policy for Conflict (ICPC) raised doubts on Kenya’s strategy against the virus, calling it “blind and conflicted”, the MoH apparatus Kagwe commands, dismissed the doubts with contempt.

