Covid 19 Time Series

Some 373 people have tested positive for the virus that causes Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, raising the national tally to 33,389. The Health Ministry says it has tested 4,663 samples, pushing cumulative tests in the country to 438,193.All new cases are Kenyans with the exception of thirteen foreigners, Health CAS Dr Rashid Aman (said during the daily Covid-19 briefing.

SEE ALSO: Whites are ‘animal lovers,’ but Africans dismissed as witches

273 of the cases are males and 100 females. The youngest case is a one-month-old infant while the oldest is 80 years. Seventy-two patients have also recovered from the disease. The ministry said that 36 are from the home-based care programme, and another 36 were discharged from various hospitals across the country. The total number of recoveries now stands at 19,368. Sadly, Kenya has lost three more people to the disease, bringing the fatalities to 567.Again, Nairobi County takes the lead in the number of positive cases, registering 116 today. Busia follows closely with 66, Nakuru-37, Kisii-32, Homabay-15, Kiambu-12 and Kisumu-11,

SEE ALSO: Covid-19: Drug for cats 'could protect humans from virus', scientists claim

Other counties to register new cases include Uasin Gishu with eight, Garissa, Isiolo, Narok and Taita Taveta with seven each. In matters Covid-19 curve, CAS Aman said that if Kenyans relax and fail to observe the protocols, then we could witness a peak. “We should not relent, we should continue doing what we are doing,” he reiterated. On testing, the Government has praised the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) for its role in testing the virus, which has played a huge part in the country’s response. “Of the 433,530 Covid-19 tests carried out so far, 215, 269 (50 per cent) have been done in KEMRI laboratories using both manual and automated platforms, for real-time PCR detection of the virus,” CAS Aman said.

SEE ALSO: Afya House says second wave of infections likely