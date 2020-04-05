';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
HOME
National
World
Economy
Politics
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

373 more test positive for coronavirus as 72 recover

By Betty Njeru | August 27th 2020 at 03:11:09 GMT +0300

Some 373 people have tested positive for the virus that causes Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, raising the national tally to 33,389.

The Health Ministry says it has tested 4,663 samples, pushing cumulative tests in the country to 438,193.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

All new cases are Kenyans with the exception of thirteen foreigners, Health CAS Dr Rashid Aman (pictured) said during the daily Covid-19 briefing.

SEE ALSO: Whites are ‘animal lovers,’ but Africans dismissed as witches

273 of the cases are males and 100 females. The youngest case is a one-month-old infant while the oldest is 80 years.

Seventy-two patients have also recovered from the disease. The ministry said that 36 are from the home-based care programme, and another 36 were discharged from various hospitals across the country.

The total number of recoveries now stands at 19,368.

Sadly, Kenya has lost three more people to the disease, bringing the fatalities to 567.

Again, Nairobi County takes the lead in the number of positive cases, registering 116 today. Busia follows closely with 66, Nakuru-37, Kisii-32, Homabay-15, Kiambu-12 and Kisumu-11,

SEE ALSO: Covid-19: Drug for cats 'could protect humans from virus', scientists claim

Other counties to register new cases include Uasin Gishu with eight, Garissa, Isiolo, Narok and Taita Taveta with seven each.

In matters Covid-19 curve, CAS Aman said that if Kenyans relax and fail to observe the protocols, then we could witness a peak.

“We should not relent, we should continue doing what we are doing,” he reiterated.

On testing, the Government has praised the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) for its role in testing the virus, which has played a huge part in the country’s response.

“Of the 433,530 Covid-19 tests carried out so far, 215, 269 (50 per cent) have been done in KEMRI laboratories using both manual and automated platforms, for real-time PCR detection of the virus,” CAS Aman said.

SEE ALSO: Afya House says second wave of infections likely

He added that KEMRI scientists have since developed about 25 research protocols addressing essential Covid-19 related concerns.

In a televised address yesterday, President Uhuru warned that there was need to be cautious as infections were rising in rural areas despite a decline in daily numbers.

"Although we have done well in our attempt to flatten the curve, there are two challenges that have continued to stifle our efforts," he said.

"The new frontier of this invisible enemy is increasingly shifting to the counties and rural areas."

Related Topics
Covid-19 Health CAS Dr Rashid Aman
Share this story
Previous article
Explainer: Rules of proof - How World Athletics bodies prove an athlete is doping
Next article
Rooney backs Messi to make Man United transfer - and win seventh Ballon d'Or

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Kenya Airways flies deeper into crisis with Sh14.4b loss
Kenya Airways flies deeper into crisis with Sh14.4b loss

LATEST STORIES

Covid-19: Kenya records 164 new cases in last 24 hours
Covid-19: Kenya records 164 new cases in last 24 hours

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Arab traders used sugar to lure Kendu Bay residents to Islam

Arab traders used sugar to lure Kendu Bay residents to Islam
Kevine Omollo 4 hours ago
Knec audit report gives thumbs up to new curriculum

Knec audit report gives thumbs up to new curriculum

Protus Onyango 6 hours ago
Nurse who helped deliver President Uhuru eager to meet Mama Ngina

Nurse who helped deliver President Uhuru eager to meet Mama Ngina
John Shilitsa 6 hours ago
Why 'YouTubers' badly want you on their channel

Why 'YouTubers' badly want you on their channel
Solomon Koko 6 hours ago

Read More

Covid-19: Drug for cats 'could protect humans from virus', scientists claim

Health & Science

Covid-19: Drug for cats 'could protect humans from virus', scientists claim

Covid-19: Drug for cats 'could protect humans from virus', scientists claim
Afya House says second wave of infections likely

Health & Science

Afya House says second wave of infections likely

No Covid-19 death as ministry cautions of a second wave
MPs: Don't pay Kemsa Covid-19 suppliers

Health & Science

MPs: Don't pay Kemsa Covid-19 suppliers

MPs want Kemsa not to pay for items
Covid-19 heart impact discovered; new clues to why women fare better than men

Health & Science

Covid-19 heart impact discovered; new clues to why women fare better than men

Further coronavirus heart impact discovered; new clues to why women fare better than men
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.