273 of the cases are males and 100 females. The youngest case is a one-month-old infant while the oldest is 80 years. Seventy-two patients have also recovered from the disease. The ministry said that 36 are from the home-based care programme, and another 36 were discharged from various hospitals across the country. The total number of recoveries now stands at 19,368. Sadly, Kenya has lost three more people to the disease, bringing the fatalities to 567.
Other counties to register new cases include Uasin Gishu with eight, Garissa, Isiolo, Narok and Taita Taveta with seven each. In matters Covid-19 curve, CAS Aman said that if Kenyans relax and fail to observe the protocols, then we could witness a peak. "We should not relent, we should continue doing what we are doing," he reiterated. On testing, the Government has praised the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) for its role in testing the virus, which has played a huge part in the country's response. "Of the 433,530 Covid-19 tests carried out so far, 215, 269 (50 per cent) have been done in KEMRI laboratories using both manual and automated platforms, for real-time PCR detection of the virus," CAS Aman said.
He added that KEMRI scientists have since developed about 25 research protocols addressing essential Covid-19 related concerns. In a televised address yesterday, President Uhuru warned that there was need to be cautious as infections were rising in rural areas despite a decline in daily numbers. "Although we have done well in our attempt to flatten the curve, there are two challenges that have continued to stifle our efforts," he said. "The new frontier of this invisible enemy is increasingly shifting to the counties and rural areas."