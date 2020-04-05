';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
HOME
National
World
Economy
Politics
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 20
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Pregnant women miss vital malaria medicine

By Mactilda Mbenywe | August 22nd 2020 at 12:00:00 GMT +0300

The health of pregnant women is at risk after some county public hospitals ran out of the life saving anti-malarial drug. 

Josephine* is five months pregnant and for the last four months she has been forced to purchase anti-malarial drugs at a private pharmacy.

Nafula, who is HIV positive, is supposed to take one tablet of Septrine daily to prevent opportunistic infections as well as malaria. The drugs go for Sh720 per dose.

“The drug is very expensive and sometimes I go for days without taking the prescribed dose,” she says.

At Nyalenda slums in Kisumu County, Linda*, who is six months pregnant, has a fever. She says she has not been able to access Fansidar for the last three months.

The dose of three tablets goes for Sh150 and is taken once a month.

“Each time I visit the clinic, I am advised to buy the drug at a nearby chemist. But I cannot afford the drug and at the same time fend for my family,” she laments.

Ignore instructions

A spot check by Saturday Standard established that Kisumu, Siaya and Homa Bay counties ran out of the two essential drugs four months ago. The drugs shortage was occasioned by the withdrawal of The President’s Emergency Plan For Aids Relief (Pepfar) by the United States government last year.

The funding catered for purchase of Fansidar, Septrine and ARV drugs. Pepfar funding now covers only ARVs.

Health experts have raised the alarm over the risk malaria poses to mothers and their unborn babies.

The region is currently recording high malaria cases. In Kisumu, at least 60 per cent of patients have malaria.

At Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH), out of every 150 patients seeking treatment daily, between 50 and 60 are diagnosed with malaria.

Statistics at the Kisumu County department of health indicate an average of 37,000 pregnancies annually and an average of 10,000 pregnant women with HIV.

According to Section Head, Maternal and Newborn Health Studies at Kenya Medical Research Institute Hellen Barsosio, malaria, if left undetected and untreated in pregnancy, can cause aneamia and lead to loss of the baby.

“There is a possibility of increased premature births and low birth weight, in turn increasing the risk of early infant death, usually within the first month of life,” she explains. Barsosio says pregnant women need to be given a mosquito net, checked for fever and screened for malaria. If found positive they must be put on treatment.

She regrets that Covid-19 has affected malaria control among pregnant women, saying they are given tablets to take daily at home, but some ignore the instructions.

“Before Covid-19 we had time to observe them closely, but currently we are just hoping that they are following clinical advice on malaria prevention,” she says.

A pharmacist at JOOTRH who sought anonymity says the facility ran out of Fansidar and Septrine three months ago.

Kisumu County Director of Health Fredrick Oluoch admits that there has been erratic supply of the two drugs. He says the situation has severe negative implications to maternal health.

“We have had inconsistency in supply; some facilities are forced to buy the medicine for the clients,” Oluoch says.

Kenneth Bukachi of Kenya Medical Supply Agency advises counties to work on their ordering procedures and make the necessary adjustments to ensure they stock up the drugs.

“They should have a way of stocking up the drugs and if we don’t have the drugs in our stores they have a right to source for the drugs elsewhere as the policy states,” Bukachi said.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Previous article Explainer: Rules of proof - How World Athletics bodies prove an athlete is doping
Next article Big brother watching: New CCTV plan set to nab offenders, ease city traffic
Related Topics
Public hospitals HIV positive Maternal and Newborn Health
Share this story

MOST READ

LATEST STORIES

Uhuru and Ruto disagree on county cash sharing
Uhuru and Ruto disagree on county cash sharing

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Big brother watching: New CCTV plan set to nab offenders, ease city traffic

Big brother watching: New CCTV plan set to nab offenders, ease city traffic
Everlyne Kwamboka 29 minutes ago
Help us reclaim Sh250m land, family begs State

Help us reclaim Sh250m land, family begs State
Nehemiah Okwembah 29 minutes ago
Anniversary: Jomo Kenyatta died 42 years ago today but did you know that…?

Anniversary: Jomo Kenyatta died 42 years ago today but did you know that…?
Standard Reporter 2 hours ago
Covid wipes out Sh17b in sin tax

Covid wipes out Sh17b in sin tax
Dominic Omondi 15 hours ago

Read More

Covid-19 hurts women's access to contraceptives

Health & Science

Covid-19 hurts women's access to contraceptives

Covid-19 hurts women's access to contraceptives
Kenya set to participate in Covid-19 vaccine trial

Health & Science

Kenya set to participate in Covid-19 vaccine trial

Kenya among countries to participate in Covid-19 vaccine trial
How coronavirus has hurt chemists

Health & Science

How coronavirus has hurt chemists

How coronavirus has hurt chemists
Number of babies getting vaccines declines

Health & Science

Number of babies getting vaccines declines

Number of babies getting vaccines declines

To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.