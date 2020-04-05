Kenya records 19 deaths as Covid-19 fatalities top 500

';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×

Kenya records 379 new Covid-19 cases as death toll tops 500

By Mercy Asamba | August 19th 2020 at 03:25:08 GMT +0300

The Health Ministry has recorded 379 new Covid-19 cases from over 3,867 samples tested in last 24 hours raising the country’s caseload to 31,015.

While making the announcement during the daily briefing in Nairobi, Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi (pictured) also said 19 more patients have succumbed to the disease, raising Covid-19 deaths in the country to 506.

“We’ve lost 19 patients to Covid-19, one of the patients died in the household,” Dr. Mwangangi said, adding that the other 18 had underlying medical conditions which include diabetes, asthma and hypertension.

SEE ALSO: Covid-19: Kakamega Law Courts closed indefinitely after staff test positive

Fortunately, another 244 patients had recovered from the virus, bringing the country’ total recoveries to 17,612.

Dr. Mwangangi announced that 168 of the patients were discharged from the home-based care programme and 76 others from various health facilities across the country.

The country has so far tested a total of 402,452 samples for the coronavirus.

Of the new cases, 372 are Kenyans and seven are foreigners, 223 males and 156 females, with the youngest being a one-year-old and the oldest 87 years.

Nairobi registered 219 of the new cases, Kiambu (40), Uasin Gishu (28), Kajiado (14), Machakos (13), Kisumu (10) and Mombasa (7), Kericho (6), Bomet (5), Baringo (5), Nandi (4), Nyeri (40), Isiolo (3), Nakuru (3), Busia (2), Homa Bay (2), Garissa (2) and Kilifi (2).

SEE ALSO: PizzaExpress to close down 73 UK outlets as rental costs turn unviable

Nyamira, Trans Nzoia, Taita Taveta, Makueni and Laikipia counties recorded a case each.

Ministry goals

The Ministry says it has accelerated innovative research with a key aim of learning from the current pandemic response and also contributing to global research.

“We have scientists and public health professions who are all coming together to be able to assess the current knowledge that we have on the virus and to be able to define what are the critical questions we need to be able to answer,” she stated.

And through the in-depth research, Dr Mwangangi said she was confident they had learnt a lot and been able to form some of the decisions based on the research.

SEE ALSO: German institute says coronavirus vaccinations could start in early 2021

However, she felt that there was a lot the Ministry needs to build on and answer pending questions when it comes to Covid-19 pandemic.

“As the global coronavirus pandemic evolves, scientists worldwide are conducting studies to address the crisis. It is important that high quality studies continue to be conducted to avoid the harms to individuals and public in general. Kenyans are not left behind in research to find the solutions to global challenges such as covid-19,” she said.

She noted that the Ministry of Health through Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) and Kenya Aids Vaccine Initiative Institute of Clinical Research(KAVI-ICR) have been on the lead on both local and international collaborative Covid-19 researches.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Related Topics
Covid-19 Coronavirus Mercy Mercy Mwangangi
Share this story

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Agency warns online shoppers of spiralling cyber threats
Agency warns online shoppers of spiralling cyber threats

LATEST STORIES

Kenya records 19 deaths as Covid-19 fatalities top 500
Kenya records 19 deaths as Covid-19 fatalities top 500

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Family puzzled by girls going blind on their 12th birthday

Family puzzled by girls going blind on their 12th birthday
Simon Oyeng’ 7 hours ago
How edible insects are helping boost nutrition in Kerio valley

How edible insects are helping boost nutrition in Kerio valley
Fred Kibor 1 day ago
I fell in love with a devil worshiper

I fell in love with a devil worshiper
Kelvin Kamau 1 day ago
This is an excellent time to be a woman

This is an excellent time to be a woman
Julie Masiga 1 day ago

Read More

I don’t know of cartels in MOH: PS Susan Mochache

Health & Science

I don’t know of cartels in MOH: PS Susan Mochache

I don’t know of cartels in MOH: PS Susan Mochache
German institute says coronavirus vaccinations could start in early 2021

Health & Science

German institute says coronavirus vaccinations could start in early 2021

German institute says coronavirus vaccinations could start in early 2021
Ministry records decline in corona cases by 3.4pc

Health & Science

Ministry records decline in corona cases by 3.4pc

Ministry records decline in corona cases by 3.4pc

Experts attribute low contraceptive uptake by women to scarcity

Health & Science

Experts attribute low contraceptive uptake by women to scarcity

Experts attribute low contraceptive uptake by women to scarcity
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.