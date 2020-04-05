Kenya reports 492 new coronavirus cases

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, Kericho Governor Paul Chepkwony and other officials at the Kericho County Hospital, August 10, 2020. [Photo: Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Kenya on Monday recorded 492 additional cases of Covid-19 as well as three deaths in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry announced as it decried continued stigmatisation of infected people. There were also 534 recoveries during the period, of which 478 were recuperating under home-based care. The new positive cases, from 4,603 samples, pushes the national case load to 26,928. Two of the new fatalities were recorded in Kiambu County while the other was some 152 km away in Nakuru. They were all male - aged between 52 and 69 years - and had underlying conditions.

The reported death toll since now stands at 423, representing a 1.6 per cent case fatality rate. According to the Health Ministry’s data, the new confirmed infections were spread between seven nationalities (Burundian 6, Chinese 2, Ethiopian 1, Indian 2, Kenyan 478, Rwandese 1 and Somali 2). On the gender distribution, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 331 were male while 161 were female. "The youngest confirmed case was 11 months and the oldest 83-years-old," the CS said.

