';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×

BREAKING NEWS!

Kenya reports 492 new coronavirus cases

Kenya reports 492 new coronavirus cases

Kenya reports 492 new coronavirus cases

READ FULL STORY

Kenya reports 492 new coronavirus cases

By Hillary Orinde | August 10th 2020 at 02:25:36 GMT +0300

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, Kericho Governor Paul Chepkwony and other officials at the Kericho County Hospital, August 10, 2020. [Photo: Kipsang Joseph, Standard]
Kenya on Monday recorded 492 additional cases of Covid-19 as well as three deaths in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry announced as it decried continued stigmatisation of infected people.

There were also 534 recoveries during the period, of which 478 were recuperating under home-based care.

The new positive cases, from 4,603 samples, pushes the national case load to 26,928.

Two of the new fatalities were recorded in Kiambu County while the other was some 152 km away in Nakuru. They were all male - aged between 52 and 69 years - and had underlying conditions.

SEE ALSO: Europa straight knockout begin today

The reported death toll since now stands at 423, representing a 1.6 per cent case fatality rate.

According to the Health Ministry’s data, the new confirmed infections were spread between seven nationalities (Burundian 6, Chinese 2, Ethiopian 1, Indian 2, Kenyan 478, Rwandese 1 and Somali 2).

On the gender distribution, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 331 were male while 161 were female.

"The youngest confirmed case was 11 months and the oldest 83-years-old," the CS said.

More to follow.

SEE ALSO: Obasanjo to former senator: 'Don't rest in peace'

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Related Topics
Coronavirus Covid-19 Mutahi Kagwe
Share this story

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Brazilian league game suspended moments before kickoff due to COVID-19
Brazilian league game suspended moments before kickoff due to COVID-19

LATEST STORIES

Kenya reports 492 new coronavirus cases
Kenya reports 492 new coronavirus cases

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Kenya’s manhood in jeopardy

Kenya’s manhood in jeopardy
Gatonye Gathura 14 hours ago
Date with fate: Marriage is on deathbed

Date with fate: Marriage is on deathbed
Kamau Mutunga 14 hours ago
Does risk of miscarriage run in families?

Does risk of miscarriage run in families?
Nancy Nzalambi 14 hours ago
More Kenyan men getting liposuction

More Kenyan men getting liposuction
Graham Kajilwa 14 hours ago

Read More

Kagwe snubs calls to quit over PPE tender probe

Health & Science

Kagwe snubs calls to quit over PPE tender probe

Kagwe snubs calls to quit over PPE tender probe
Kenyans stuck in millions of unpaid Covid hospital bills

Health & Science

Kenyans stuck in millions of unpaid Covid hospital bills

Kenyans stuck in millions of unpaid Covid hospital bills
Hope lies on home-based care to fight Covid-19, says Kagwe

Health & Science

Hope lies on home-based care to fight Covid-19, says Kagwe

Ministry advises counties with few positive Covid-19 cases to continue with contact tracing
Drop in data on births and deaths

Health & Science

Drop in data on births and deaths

Registration of deaths, births drop over Covid-19 pandemic
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.