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Stage set for Coast Golf Open Festival

By Maarufu Mohamed | Aug. 2, 2026
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Tanzania's Neema Olomi. [Maarufu Mohamed,Standard]

The pristine fairways of Kenya’s coastal region are preparing to host the 2026 Ladies Coast Golf Open Festival that tees off tomorrow.

The tournament brings together East Africa’s finest female talent for a grueling six-day challenge.

The week-long tournament will traverse five of the region’s premier Coast Championship courses, uniting elite and amateur golfers in a rigorous test of endurance, precision, and strategic course management.

This highly anticipated tournament featuring over 140 ladies, organised in collaboration with the Kenya Ladies Golf Union (KLGU), will kick off at Malindi Golf Club, Kilifi County.

The tournament, which has attracted top lady amateurs from hosts Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, and Rwanda, will then move to Vipingo Ridge PGA Baobab Course on Tuesday, followed by a rest day on Wednesday.

The competitors will then face off at the Diamonds Leisure Golf Club on Thursday, then clash at the Seafront Mombasa Golf Club course, a critical Golfer of the Year (GOTY) ranking event, on Friday.

The ladies will wrap up the tournament at the Nyali Golf & Country Club in Mombasa on Saturday.

Nyali Golf & Country Club lady captain, Zaituni Mohamed, welcomed all participants, promising them a memorable experience.

“I’m absolutely delighted to welcome you all to our beautiful course and to the sunshine of the Coast. I look forward to hosting you on the final day of the circuit for a memorable display of golf and sportsmanship. We know many of you traveled far from Nairobi, Nakuru, Nandi and beyond, and we truly appreciate you choosing to spend your golfing weekend with us,” Mohamed said.

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Related Topics

Sports Golf Coast Golf Open Festival Diamonds Leisure Golf Club
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