Embattled Infantino sees minnows Malawi reach WAFCON quarter-finals

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FIFA President Gianni Infantino (2nd R) leaves Al-Madina Stadium in Rabat following the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations match between Malawi and Zambia on August 5, 2026. [AFP]

Embattled FIFA president Gianni Infantino watched outsiders Malawi lose 2-1 to Zambia in Rabat on Wednesday, but still secure a Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) quarter-final place.

They were joined in the knockout stage from Group C by record 10-time champions Nigeria, who hammered Egypt 6-2 in a match played simultaneously.

The results left Malawi, Nigeria and Zambia level on six points with head-to-head records deciding the final placings.

Malawi, the lowest ranked of the 16 qualifiers for the tournament, finished first and will face Ghana or Mali for a place in the semi-finals, and a ticket to the 2027 World Cup in Brazil.

Second-placed Nigeria meet Cameroon in the other quarter-final on Sunday. Hosts Morocco play South Africa and Ivory Coast face Algeria on Saturday.

Infantino, under fire for a now-shelved plan to open the World Cup to private investment, earlier held emergency talks in Morocco with directors of the world football governing body.

FIFA then issued an apology while reaffirming its "full support" for Infantino. In a statement, the leadership acknowledged "that errors were also made after the proposal was leaked to the media".

The latest critics of Infantino include former Portugal star Luis Figo and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

"I could write 10,000 words on the problems at FIFA. But the solution needs only three: Infantino must go," wrote Figo in British newspaper The Daily Mail.

Carney told reporters in Toronto that "I don't have confidence in Mr Infantino... given what transpired".

Infantino hatched a plot to bring in private investors without informing senior FIFA colleagues. The immediate backlash, led by European body UEFA, forced him to abandon the plan.

He watched the group match with FIFA secretary general Mattias Grafstrom and Confederation of African Football (CAF) first vice-president Fouzi Lekjaa, a Moroccan.

Lekjaa has backed Infantino, saying ditching the plan "was wise as it prioritises the unity and cohesion of all the member associations of FIFA for all the initiatives of developing football".

Leading 2026 WAFCON scorer Barbra Banda netted after just two minutes for Zambia, and Prisca Chilufya added a second goal before half-time.

But the goal Tabitha Chawinga scored for Malawi in the 72nd minute proved crucial as it took the landlocked southern African nation to the top of the table despite trailing.

Half of the six Nigerian goals came from penalties, converted by record six-time Women's African Footballer of the Year Asisat Oshoala, Christy Ucheibe and Rasheedat Ajibade.

Gift Monday, Uchenna Kanu and Joy Omewa also scored for the Super Falcons, who led 2-1 at half-time. Nadin Ghazy bagged a brace for Egypt, one from a penalty.