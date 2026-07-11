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St Mary's Yala and Nyakach Girls crowned new Nyanza football champs

By Washington Onyango | Jul. 11, 2026
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St Mary's Yala players celebrate after scoring against Kisumu Boys during the final of the Nyanza Region football at Raila Odinga Stadium on July 11,2025 in Homa Bay. [Washington Onyango,Standard]

St Mary’s School Yala and Nyakach Girls High School are the new Nyanza Region Secondary School football champions.

Yala were crowned champions following their 1-0 win over Kisumu Boys High School in a tight boys’ final played at a fully packed Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay on Saturday.

After a goalless first half, Fidel Castro emerged the hero for the Siaya County giants after finding the back of the net in the 8oth minute of the match.

Despite winning a penalty and failing to score from the spot, Yala showed maturity by controlling the game in the second half and eventually winning their first ever regional football gong.

Yala will now proceed to represent Nyanza ta the KSSSA national finals slated for later this month at Mpesa Academy in Thika.

“I am proud of my boys today. This title eluded us last year when we painfully lost to Kisumu Boys in the semifinals through penalties. We were the better team then and still a strong side today. We celebrate the win and now shift our focus to nationals,” said Yala Chief Principal Victor Makanda.

Yala now dethrone Agai High School from Kisumu County who despite qualifying for the regionals were bundled out after Kisumu Boys filed an appeal against them and won.

On the other hand, Nyakach Girls dethroned Kobala Girls from Homa Bay to be crowned the new football girls’ champions.

The Kisumu County heavyweights stunned St Mary’s Lwak Girls 1-0 to emerge winners in Homa Bay and they will also proceed to nationals.

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Related Topics

St Mary’s Yala Secondary School Games Nyanza Regional Games KSSSA Term Two Games
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