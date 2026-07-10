Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

St Mary's Yala to renew rivalry with Kisumu Boys in Nyanza football finals

By Washington Onyango | Jul. 10, 2026
Follow The Standard on Google News
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Kisumu Boys players celebrate after scoring against Gendia during the Nyanza Region football boys' semis played at Raila Odinga Stadium on July 10,2026 in Homa Bay. [Washington Onyango, Standard]

St Mary’s School Yala will renew their rivalry with Kisumu Boys in the finals of the 2026 Nyanza Region Secondary School football boys at Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay on Saturday.

The Siaya County champions made the finals on Friday morning following their narrow 1-0 win over Kisumu County champions Maseno School.

Edwin Jakiwa emerged the hero of the day after his second half header sent Yala to their maiden football final.

Speaking after the win, Jakiwa dedicated the goal to his teammates whom he described as hard working and supportive.

“This goal is for the Black Saints football team. We have worked towards achieving this goal together for the past year and now we are at the grand stage of regional school games. We cant be happier,” said the Yala hero.

However, Jakiwa rallied his teammates and fans to exercise patience, clam and focus ahead of the finals.

“We are not yet champions. We shift the gears towards the final and then celebrate later. I know it has been long time coming but we need to win the final first,” he explained.

Yala will face off with Kisumu Boys who defeated them in post-match penalties last year at the same stage but in the semis.

This will also be a repeat of their Group B final preliminary round that ended 0-0 at Lala Grounds on Thursday.

Kisumu Boys glided into the finals after hammering hosts Gendia Boys 3-0 in the second semifinal.

Commonly referred to as City Boys, Kisumu Boys who reached qualified for this stage following successive appeals against former champs Kisumu Day at the sub county level and immediate former champions Agai High School at the county level has surprised critics by getting to the final.

Many who believed they can only play their football through paper and pen after every defeat have been proved wrong as the Kisumu County runners up reach the finals unbeaten and yet to concede a goal in the four day championships.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Nyanza Secondary Schools Games KSSSA Term Two Games Secondary School Games St Mary’s Yala
.

Latest Stories

Shun doping, Olympians tell athletes at Eldoret City race awards
Shun doping, Olympians tell athletes at Eldoret City race awards
Athletics
By Stephen Rutto
1 hr ago
Merino strikes late as Spain beat Belgium to set up France World Cup semi
Football
By AFP
3 hrs ago
Rise of international schools amid CBC uncertainty
Education
By Lewis Nyaundi
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Selective justice: IEBC accused of double standards in enforcing electoral laws
By Josphat Thiong’o 3 hrs ago
Selective justice: IEBC accused of double standards in enforcing electoral laws
Gachagua to IEBC commissioners: Resign if you can't handle a by-election
By Ndung’u Gachane 3 hrs ago
Gachagua to IEBC commissioners: Resign if you can't handle a by-election
Court stops construction of apartment near KDF headquarters
By Nancy Gitonga 3 hrs ago
Court stops construction of apartment near KDF headquarters
Rise of international schools amid CBC uncertainty
By Lewis Nyaundi 3 hrs ago
Rise of international schools amid CBC uncertainty
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved