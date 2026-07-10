St Mary's Yala to renew rivalry with Kisumu Boys in Nyanza football finals

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Kisumu Boys players celebrate after scoring against Gendia during the Nyanza Region football boys' semis played at Raila Odinga Stadium on July 10,2026 in Homa Bay. [Washington Onyango, Standard]

St Mary’s School Yala will renew their rivalry with Kisumu Boys in the finals of the 2026 Nyanza Region Secondary School football boys at Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay on Saturday.

The Siaya County champions made the finals on Friday morning following their narrow 1-0 win over Kisumu County champions Maseno School.

Edwin Jakiwa emerged the hero of the day after his second half header sent Yala to their maiden football final.

Speaking after the win, Jakiwa dedicated the goal to his teammates whom he described as hard working and supportive.

“This goal is for the Black Saints football team. We have worked towards achieving this goal together for the past year and now we are at the grand stage of regional school games. We cant be happier,” said the Yala hero.

However, Jakiwa rallied his teammates and fans to exercise patience, clam and focus ahead of the finals.

“We are not yet champions. We shift the gears towards the final and then celebrate later. I know it has been long time coming but we need to win the final first,” he explained.

Yala will face off with Kisumu Boys who defeated them in post-match penalties last year at the same stage but in the semis.

This will also be a repeat of their Group B final preliminary round that ended 0-0 at Lala Grounds on Thursday.

Kisumu Boys glided into the finals after hammering hosts Gendia Boys 3-0 in the second semifinal.

Commonly referred to as City Boys, Kisumu Boys who reached qualified for this stage following successive appeals against former champs Kisumu Day at the sub county level and immediate former champions Agai High School at the county level has surprised critics by getting to the final.

Many who believed they can only play their football through paper and pen after every defeat have been proved wrong as the Kisumu County runners up reach the finals unbeaten and yet to concede a goal in the four day championships.