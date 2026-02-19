Former Harambee Stars defender Calabar returns to boyhood club in Nakuru as coach

Audio By Vocalize

David Owino in a past training with Harambee Stars at Nyayo Stadium. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Afraha Stadium has seen it all, roars of triumphs and dreams.

For decades Nakuru was a cradle of football talent, producing stars who donned national team, Harambee Stars jersey and carried the city's pride from Afraha to stadiums across the globe.

But today the city's football glory appears to have dimmed, clubs relocated, sponsors dwindled, and mentorship waned, leaving youth starved of opportunities.

Amid the quiet and faded chants, St Joseph Youth FC, the boyhood club of former Kenyan international and Zambia's ZESCO United defender David Owino 'Calabar', is leading a new charge to restore Nakuru's sporting pride.

On Tuesday afternoon, St Joseph unveiled eight new signings, all young players hungry and determined to restore the city's lost glory.

“We have added eight new players, most of them young, energetic and ready to showcase their skills," said head coach Harrison Mtoto.

Among the new signings are defender Jeffrey Okello (Stawisha Jamii Academy), midfielder Ian Kiptoo, (Kabarak University), defender Joshua Olume (Kivumbini United), whose journey reflects both the perils and promise of Nakuru estates.

Once upon a time, Nakuru estates, schools and community clubs were pipelines to national stages.

Nakuru All Stars, founded in the early 1960s, became Kenya’s first national League champions in 1963 and again in 1969. The club produced talents like Ambrose Ayoyi, whose goal lit up Harambee Stars in the 1988 African Cup of Nations.

Curtis Osano, who carried Nakuru grit to England and later India, and Moses Arita whose flair shone in the FKF Premier League before a short European stint.

David Owino himself rose from Nakuru's dusty fields through St Joseph Youth to defunct Sher Karuturi to Gor Mahia, then to ZESCO United as he established himself as regular national team player.

Others include John Muiruri, and the list is long.

‎‎But over the years, Nakuru football lost momentum. The relocation of clubs like Ulinzi Stars to Nairobi has led to declining mentorship. Left the youth without direction. Afraha Stadium's terraces, once alive with chants of local pride, become quieter.

Drugs, alcohol and crime rate in Nakurus slum estates become alternative parts for those without guidance.

St Joseph’s unveiling of new signings is more than just a transfer event; each player carries a mission to prove themselves on the pitch and help resurrect Nakuru's sporting identity.

"St Joseph is a team we identify ourselves as nakuru joining this great team is a dream for me, it has helped many slum boys showcase their talent, and that is exactly what I have come to do," says Olume, who hails from Kivumbini slums, an area notorious for crime and drugs.

His sentiments were echoed by fellow player Inca Otieno, saying they are here to see Nakuru back to its rightful status.

"We are here to lift the team to where it should be. Give us some time, and you will soon see Nakuru back in the top flight," he said.

For this young player, football offers a structured escape from a challenging environment.

"Whenever youth are not engaged, many get involved in illegal activities, drugs, alcohol or even crime," said Stephen Mugo, 19.

The unveiling coincided with David Owino’s return to the club as a volunteer coach.

For him, this is personal. He knows the estates the players come from, Kivumbini, Flamingo, Kimathi, Kivumbini, Bondeni, Kwa Rhonda and the challenges they face.

"For the boys, seeing me here is proof that it is possible; these boys come from the same dusty estates I grew up in. Nothing is impossible if you work hard, believe in yourself and trust God," Owino says.

Owino is candid about Nakuru football's decline, saying many young players lack patience and are eager for instant success. Limited support makes competing difficult, yet he sees massive potential.

"What is missing is commitment; many young players do not believe in themselves, they lack patience and want immediate success," he said.

His experience injects experience, credibility and inspiration into the young squad, a bridge between Nakuru's golden past and hopeful future.

Behind the players, the technical team works tirelessly. Head coach Harrison Mtoto emphasises discipline, hard work and cohesion.

‎"Compared to last season, the energy level is higher, and we are aiming for the best performance in this second leg," he said.

Hassan Hussein, one of the technical bench members, notes that the club's role is beyond just football.

"Football keeps youth away from crime and drugs; it gives hope and opens opportunities. When a player is ready for a higher league, we, as St Joseph, don’t hold a player or give conditions; we release them. Their progress is our happiness," said Hussein.

‎However, the team has been grappling with many financial challenges, and they now mainly rely on fans' support to facilitate and honour matches.

‎"Fans add our main support through gate collections, but it is not enough. Our target this season is to finish top, and hopefully qualify for the Premier League within two seasons, and restore Nakuru football to its glory," said team manager Robert Muchelle.