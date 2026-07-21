How Kenya's green energy revolution is attracting global climate capital

Kenya's green energy drive powers race for global climate investment. [Courtesy]

The recently concluded Africa Forward Summit in Nairobi focused on the responsible utilisation of the continent’s vast renewable energy resources as catalysts for industrialisation, job creation, and equitable climate finance.

Kenya, which ranks 145 out of 187 countries in climate vulnerability according to the 2022 ND-GAIN index, exemplifies both the urgency of the challenge and the opportunity for transformative action.