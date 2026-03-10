RBA, bourse tussle over Sh2.3tr pension assets investments

NSE CEO Frank Mwiti is eyeing the now Sh2.8 trillion pension assets under management, which are largely invested in government paper, to boost the bourse’s performance. [File, Standard]

A proposal by the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) to have the pension regulator revise the allocation formula of assets under management in favour of equities has been termed impractical by the Retirement Benefits Authority (RBA).

The proposal seeks to amend the current allocation formula, which provides the maximum a scheme can invest in a regulated financial instrument, by introducing a floor or a minimum.