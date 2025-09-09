The rise of sobervarsaries (Photo: iStock)

In a world increasingly focused on wellbeing, a profound shift is taking shape: the rise of sobervarsaries,heartfelt celebrations marking milestones of sobriety. These anniversaries are more than mere dates;they are vibrant testaments to resilience, self-discovery, and the courage to rewrite one’s narrative.

The sober curious movement, a cultural and social trend, has fuelled this shift by encouraging individualsto question their relationship with alcohol without the pressure of lifelong abstinence. This opennesshas dismantled outdated stigmas, making sobriety not merely acceptable but also aspirational. In Kenya,this trend aligns with recent NACADA regulations raising the legal drinking age from 18 to 21, a moveaimed at curbing alcohol consumption and reflecting a broader social awakening.

Sobervarsaries transform personal triumphs into communal milestones, akin to celebrating a birthday ora career achievement. They honour the strength required to break free from dependency’s grip, servingas a beacon of hope for others. For many, the journey begins with the stark realisation that substancesdo not soothe life’s wounds but deepen them. Lifelong teetotallers have long exemplified this truth,thriving with clarity and purpose unclouded by intoxication. For newcomers, sobriety often bringstransformative rewards: sharper focus, deeper connections, and a rediscovery of passions.

Take the story of Mercy Makena, a Nairobi based marketing specialist, who recently marked her thirdsobervarsary. In her early twenties, Mercy turned to casual drinks to unwind from the pressures of workand personal challenges. What began as a glass of wine to let off steam soon became a crutch, maskingstress, grief, and the weight of expectations. “I’d convince myself a drink would lift my spirits, but it leftme with foggy mornings, poor decisions, and a lingering emptiness,” she recalls. Her turning point camein 2022 after a night of overindulgence led to a missed career opportunity and a moment of raw self-reflection. Choosing sobriety, Mercy embraced journaling and a supportive circle of friends to rebuildher life. Now, in 2025, she radiates purpose: “Sobriety feels like waking up to a brighter world. I havechannelled my energy into volunteering and rediscovered my passion for drawing.”

Her story echoes that of public figures such as Michelle Ntalami, who recently marked her secondsobervarsary with a heartfelt Instagram post. Sharing her journey of overcoming alcohol’s pull,Michelle’s candour resonates widely, reinforcing the message that sobriety is a powerful choice.Similarly, Nana Gecaga, the managing director of KICC and niece of former President Uhuru Kenyatta,has openly discussed her past struggles with alcoholism. In a video posted on Instagram, Nanacelebrated 23 years of sobriety on 4 July 2022, reflecting: “I am 23 years sober today. I do not take it forgranted. I know there are so many people out there struggling with alcoholism and I want to say, keepon going. The race is within yourself.”

The movement is also reflected in the voices of everyday Kenyans. On Reddit Kenya, one contributor,@Kanunikirimi, expressed it this way: “Few truly appreciate the beauty of living sober and avoidingdrugs. Rest comes easily, mornings begin without struggle, and productivity at work improvessignificantly. Relationships too grow stronger, built on genuine respect. Alcohol and drug use are notachievements, particularly once one reaches the age of twenty-five and beyond.”

Globally, stories of sobriety continue to inspire. Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr. has spoken candidly onX about his struggles with alcohol and meth from his teens, and his eventual recovery through persistence and support. His reminder, “Just because you hit rock bottom does not mean you have to stay there”, has become a rallying call for many.

Mercy’s journey, like those of Michelle, Nana, and countless others, reflects a growing Kenyan embraceof sobriety, part of a global movement redefining strength and success. Whether celebrating a few yearsor several decades, sobervarsaries embody the lasting rewards of living with clarity, courage, andauthenticity.