Six major reasons why your hair is not growing fast enough

Did you know that your hair grows half an inch every month? It can be frustrating when each month you are not anywhere close to your hair goals. It may look like your hair stopped growing ages ago.

The growth is slowed by various factors such as:

1. Genetics

There is very little you can do to change your genes. However, there is an individual hair cycle growth phase in which their hair has potential to reach its longest.

This is the maximum length that hair could possibly reach without being cut or damaged. The growth phase is largely determined by genetics and typically lasts between two and six years.

2. Hair breakage

There is a possibility that your hair breaks whenever it reaches a specific length. This could give the illusion that your hair is not actually growing or its stunt.

Bleaching, showering, brushing, and roughly handling your hair can lead to dryness and brittleness, which in turn cause hair breakage. Your hair grows half an inch every month, and if it breaks off at the same rate, there will be little or no growth at all.

3. You are using hot tools

While straightening the African hair might require some heat, the excessive use of it is a major cause of brittle and dry hair. This in turn weakens your hair and therefore it breaks easily.

Limit the use of hot tools and let your hair dry naturally. Minimize the use of heat by trying heat free hairstyles. Make sure to apply a heat protectant before using heat on your hair.

4. You’re not consuming enough protein

It is not news that hair is made of protein. Therefore, you need to consume an adequate amount of protein in your diet to prevent hair loss and encourage faster hair growth.

When protein rations are low, non-essential growth (hair growth) is low priority. This means when you skimp on protein your body skimps on your hair.

5. Underlying health issues

God blessed us with bodies that have a way of notifying us when things are not going well. Sudden increase in hair breakage or serious hair loss could be cause of medical attention.

Dermatitis, eczema, psoriasis of the scalp and even allergies are other issues that could affect the scalp and cause stunted hair growth. These issues often affect the scalp and sometimes cause scarring, inflammation or sores to the scalp, inhibiting hair growth.

6. Lack of moisture

You are not moisturizing your hair enough. This is so basic but many ladies either forget to or are too lazy to moisturize their ends every day.

Lack of moisture leads to brittle hair which leads to breakage. A recipe for disaster for kinky and curly haired ladies.