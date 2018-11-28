﻿ Photos: 12 amazing looks by Cate Kamau that will make you change your wardrobe : Evewoman - The Standard
12 amazing wardrobe inspirations from actress Cate Kamau

Yvonne Miranda

28th Nov 2018

ALSO READ: Actress Cate on having her husband follow her everywhere

Catherine Kamau aka Kate Actress is arguably the most stylish celebrity in Kenya today. She boasts of an exemplary sense of style which she pulls effortlessly. The Sue and Johnnie actress is never shy of flaunting her curves that perfectly crown her unique loooks- the ideal fashion trendsetter.

The way Kate Actress dresses truly depicts her passion for fashion. Check out some of her looks:

