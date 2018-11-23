Diamond tiara described as 'national treasure' stolen

Police are hunting a gang of thieves who broke into a historic estate before fleeing with a diamond tiara described as a 'national treasure.'

The famous Portland Tiara - seen by countless members of the public - was pinched from The Welbeck Estate in Worksop, Nottinghamshire on Tuesday night.

Burglars broke into the Portland Collection Gallery on the estate sometime between 9.45pm and 10pm and made off with the priceless heirloom.

They also stole a diamond brooch from an armoured glass display case while the alarms were sounding.

Richard Edgcumbe, Curator of Jewellery at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, said: "The Portland Tiara is one of the great historic tiaras of Great Britain.

"Since its creation by Cartier in 1902, using diamonds from the historic collections of the Dukes of Portland, it has been recognized as a jewel of supreme importance, a superb design magnificently executed."

The center-piece of the tiara is the Portland Diamond, which dates from the 19th century and is flanked by two diamond drops and other pendant diamonds, all set in gold and silver.

The 6th Duke of Portland commissioned Cartier to create the Portland Tiara for his wife, Winifred, Duchess of Portland. She wore it to the 1902 coronation of King Edward VII.

Police are appealing for information about a silver Audi S5 suspected to have been involved in the offence.

Detective Inspector Neil Humphris said: "We're pursuing a number of lines of enquiry but we believe there are people out there who may have crucial information that could help with our investigation.

"We particularly want to hear from anyone who has any information about a silver Audi S5 which is suspected to have been involved in this offence. This vehicle was found abandoned and burnt out in Cross Lane, Blidworth, about half-an-hour after the incident.

"Did you see this vehicle in the Welbeck area around the time of the burglary or anywhere between the Welbeck Estate and Cross Lane in Blidworth between 9.45pm and 10.30pm on Tuesday night?

"If you have any information about this vehicle or the offence itself we'd urge you to please come forward and contact us as soon as possible. We’d also like to hear from any drivers who may have dash cam footage of this vehicle."

If you saw anything suspicious or have any information that could help, please call us on 101, quoting incident number 856 of 20 November 2018, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

SignUp For Newsletter Get amazing content delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our daily Newsletter. Subscribe

The views and opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Evewoman.co.ke