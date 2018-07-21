﻿ How to do Kegel exercises : Evewoman - The Standard
Between The Sheets

Five simple ways of doing Kegel exercises

Maggie Gitu

21st Jul 2018

Kegel exercises help in strengthening your vaginal muscles to make it tighter. Here are some simple ways of doing the Kegel exercises:

-  Next time you pass urine, try to hold the urine back. Feel that muscle that clenches? That’s the muscle that you’re trying to strengthen.

- Once you have figured out how to clench and release it, you can do that several times a day, literally anywhere.

- It is not advisable to do them consistently while you’re passing urine because you don’t want to create more problems such as urinary tract infections (UTIs).

- It is only advisable to do Kegels after passing urine. Only the first couple of times may you do it while you’re passing urine so that you can figure out which muscle you need to clench and release; after that, do them after passing urine.

- You can also alternate between slow clenches and fast clenches. These exercises are easy to do and can be done anywhere, anytime; no special stones or tools needed. 

