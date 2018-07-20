ALSO READ: Huddah vs Vera: Who is your fashion trendsetter?
Burberry was established in 1856 as a luxury British fashion house by Thomas Burberry. It manufactures clothes, fragrances as well as fashion accessories. Burberry is popularly known for its distinctive check pattern, a trademark that had widely been copied world over. However, they also manufacture goods without the trademark checked pattern.
It prides itself in friendly prices as most of their goods retail at the same price as their competitors, for instance, Louis Vuitton.
Burberry is globally renowned for its iconic fashion designs, particularly the trench coats and dresses. Celebrities seeking to stand out on red carpets thus find it one of the best places to go to for that glamorous look.
Stars like popular model Naomi Campbell, actresses Suki Waterhouse, Sienna Miller, and Laura Dern have delivered striking outfits thanks to Burberry.
Here are some of the best Burberry celebrity looks:
Vanessa Hudgens wearing a Burberry coat
Actress Sienna Miller sporting a gold mini-dress from Burberry
Supermodel Naomi Campbell in pink Burberry
Actress Suki Waterhouse in a colourful tulle shirt-dress
Suki Waterhouse in a Burberry gown
Actress Cara Delevingne of Royals TV show rocks Burberry’s aviator jacket
Emma Watson in a Burberry trench coat
Emma Watson in a bespoke Burberry gown
Kate Moss in a Burberry tuxedo
Actress Laura Dern is a sophisticated floral gown
