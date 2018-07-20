ALSO READ: Huddah vs Vera: Who is your fashion trendsetter?

Burberry was established in 1856 as a luxury British fashion house by Thomas Burberry. It manufactures clothes, fragrances as well as fashion accessories. Burberry is popularly known for its distinctive check pattern, a trademark that had widely been copied world over. However, they also manufacture goods without the trademark checked pattern.

It prides itself in friendly prices as most of their goods retail at the same price as their competitors, for instance, Louis Vuitton.

Burberry is globally renowned for its iconic fashion designs, particularly the trench coats and dresses. Celebrities seeking to stand out on red carpets thus find it one of the best places to go to for that glamorous look.

Stars like popular model Naomi Campbell, actresses Suki Waterhouse, Sienna Miller, and Laura Dern have delivered striking outfits thanks to Burberry.

Here are some of the best Burberry celebrity looks:

Vanessa Hudgens wearing a Burberry coat

Actress Sienna Miller sporting a gold mini-dress from Burberry

Supermodel Naomi Campbell in pink Burberry

Actress Suki Waterhouse in a colourful tulle shirt-dress

Suki Waterhouse in a Burberry gown

Actress Cara Delevingne of Royals TV show rocks Burberry’s aviator jacket

Emma Watson in a Burberry trench coat

Emma Watson in a bespoke Burberry gown

Kate Moss in a Burberry tuxedo

Actress Laura Dern is a sophisticated floral gown