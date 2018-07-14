﻿ Let other women see that there is no limit: President Uhuru welcomes Kenya’s first female Major General : Evewoman - The Standard
Evewoman-logo

Achieving Woman

Kenya gets first female army Major General

user-avatar
By
Derrick Oluoch

14th Jul 2018
President Uhuru Kenyatta decorates Maj. Gen. Fatuma Ahmed after she took oath of office as Assistant Chief of Defence Forces -Personnel and Logistics at State House, Nairobi.

Major General Fatuma Ahmed was sworn in as Kenya’s first woman Major General in the military. She got promoted to the rank of Assistant Chief of the Defence Forces for Personnel and Logistics from the rank of a Brigadier.

ALSO READ: Super woman! Kanze Dena gets promotion at State House barely a month after appointment

President Uhuru Kenyatta recognised her during the swearing in of KDF Generals at State House Nairobi saying that her appointment was an honour to the country.

“I am counting on you to be a positive role model to women across the country. Let other women see that there are no limits. May you be a great inspiration and guide of console everywhere.” He said to her as he congratulated her on her promotion.

Major General Fatuma Ahmed first made headlines in 2015 when she was promoted to the rank of a Brigadier, the first woman to ever rise to rank in the Kenyan military.

According to a Ministry of Defence publication, Maj Gen Ahmed has been in service for 32 years, enlisted in 1983 before serving under the Women Service Corps.

Maj Gen Ahmed is a graduate of the National Defence College, one of the Military Centres of Excellence, an affiliate of the University of Nairobi's Institute of Diplomacy and International Studies.

ALSO READ: Interesting facts about Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, the sexy Croatian president

She is also an alumni of the Defence Staff College where she graduated in July 2000, in addition she holds a Diploma in Management from Strathmore University College.

Fatuma Ahmed
Achieving woman
KDF appointments

Related Stories

Super woman! Kanze Dena gets promotion at State House barely a month after appointment

Achieving Woman

Super woman! Kanze Dena gets promotion at State House barely a month after appointment

By Derrick Oluoch

Interesting facts about Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, the sexy Croatian president

Achieving Woman

Interesting facts about Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, the sexy Croatian president

By Wanja Mbuthia

The best football fan? The world amazed by Croatia’s female President’s extreme support for national team

Entertainment

The best football fan? The world amazed by Croatia’s female President’s extreme support for national team

By Derrick Oluoch

Meet Africa’s first female Dreamliner captain Irene Koki, set to fly President Uhuru in KQ’s inaugural US flight

Achieving Woman

Meet Africa’s first female Dreamliner captain Irene Koki, set to fly President Uhuru in KQ’s inaugural US flight

By Derrick Oluoch

Top 10 women who have inspired and brought change to the World

Achieving Woman

Top 10 women who have inspired and brought change to the World

By Mara Fernandez

Sweet inspiration: Meet Stellamaris Mumbi, the young mind behind J&S cakes

Achieving Woman

Sweet inspiration: Meet Stellamaris Mumbi, the young mind behind J&S cakes

By Wanja Mbuthia

Latest Stories

telegram-follow

Popular Stories

next

Evewoman