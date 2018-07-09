ALSO READ: I am speaking as a child learning how to speak, embarrasses me; can I get assistance?

C vitamin is one of the most important vitamins for our health. It is very important during warm season as it works as a skin antioxidant as well during the cold season as it also protects our bodies from infections. It helps in the absorbtion of more vitamins as well as in the healing of wounds.

These are the foods you should add to your diet as they contain huge quantities of C vitamin:

Paw paw. Just like most tropical fruits, pawpaw contains high percentage of antioxidants, C vitamin included. Oranges and citrics. Readily available in local markets, oranges are the most common source of vitamin C. Berries. Blueberries, raspberries and blackcurrant, other than being very sweet, are full of nutrients and vitamins. Red pepper. There are many different ways of eating red peppers; fresh in a salad or cooked in a sauce. Irrespective of how they are taken, red pappers are a very good source of C vitamin and shpould be consumed more often Parsley. Another food rich in vitamin C. We like this spice because it adds a lot of taste and colour to our foods, it can also be taken fresh in salads. Cabbage. A common food and readily available in groceries. Eat it fresh in salads or cooked it as an accompaniment,rich in c vitamin. Kiwis. Eating only one kiwi per day you would be taking more than half of the daily amount of c vitamin your body needs!