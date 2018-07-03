ALSO READ: 6 Ways to lose weight without exercise

Most people have no idea the effect each food has on their body. Your body will be classified acidic or alkaline depending on how your body reacts to certain foods.

The ideal pH of our blood for optimal health is around 7.35, which is neither too acidic or too alkaline, but neutral. An alkaline environment lowers the risk of various diseases, lower your blood pressure, prevent arthritis and heart diseases, lose weight easily and even prevent cancer.

Consumption of alcohol, sodas, dairy, processed foods etc compounded by other factors such as stress, medication, artificial sweeteners and toxins leads to an acidic environment where diseases thrive.

To aid your body in reaching its optimal, here are some of the alkaline foods you should add to your diet.

Spinach

Known especially for its rich vitamin K and folate content, spinach is also packed with vitamins, minerals, phytochemicals, antioxidants and fiber, helping to improve digestion and even vision. It is also beneficial to your bone health because of the calcium it contains.

Avocado

It contains fiber and sodium which helps the body in getting nutrients. Avocado is a super food and can be used as a dressing, in salads and as a substitute for blue band or margarine. Avocados are also high in potassium as well as healthy fat.

Garlic

A true miracle food, garlic is a super food because it increases metabolism, it has antibacterial properties and helps to detox the body by removing toxins. It can help you neutralize the acidity from foods such as cheese, eggs, meat and fish.

Lemons

Despite their acidic taste, lemons are highly alkaline. These powerful alkalizing agents acts as a natural disinfectant, it can heal wounds while also providing potent and immediate relief for hyperacidity and virus-related conditions, as well as coughs, colds, flu and heartburn. Lemon also works to energize the liver and promote detoxification.

Sweet potatoes

Although they’re higher in starch, sweet potatoes are an alkalizing food that provides your body with plenty of fiber, vitamins and minerals. These potatoes are also an excellent food when it comes to eating for energy and providing your body with a boost of alkaline nutrients.

