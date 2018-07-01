ALSO READ: Truth is they don’t work: Seven reasons why your long-distance relationship is bound to fail

It’s quite evident how unpredictable relationships and marriage have turned out to be. Gone are the days when happiness would be welcomed by more happiness.

These days, any unexpected great treatment from a spouse is received with suspicion. Why do we always have to take it with a pinch of salt when a loved one offers us a treat?

Last week, my cousin got back to his home past midnight after watching a World Cup match. He found his wife still awake and jovial. She asked him how the match went and even offered to make his favourite dish.

My cousin’s heart started beating so fast and he even declined the offer. He then texted me at that time of the night claiming his life was in danger. I called him back quickly because I thought he had been attacked only for him to explain that he had gotten home past midnight to a joyful wife. What did he expect? A wailing one?

It got me thinking, have wives become so bad that when they decide be good, husbands smell danger? By the way, my cousin refused to eat and stayed awake all night as he threw glances at his wife who slept peacefully through the night.

Incidentally, the following weekend, a friend invited me to join her on a shopping spree which was a treat by her husband. I wondered why her invitation had come on such short notice and I only got the answers when we met.

Apparently, the husband, out of nowhere, had woken her up that morning and told her to dress up for shopping. She had pretended to be overjoyed at the news but deep down, she felt that it was a trap. Perhaps her husband wanted to throw her in a river where she would never be found.

She claimed the man had never been that generous with his money. Well, not many men are so why she had such wild fears, only she knows.

I must however say that as soon as she gave me her reason, I excused myself and went back to my house. I mean, if you are confident that your man is going to throw you into a river, why should you drag me along? Who told you I can breathe under water? I don’t even know how to float, let alone swim! It is very unfair to knowingly drag someone else into your perceived ‘death’.

All this got me wondering what has gotten into couples lately. No wonder there are constant fights between those already taken and those still single. The single ones think marriages and relationships are a trap and are quick to shy away from them while the taken ones think the single ones are the reason their loved ones suffer from sporadic moments of romance in the relationships.

I wish we could all just get into relationships with people we love and trust. There really isn’t a point of living with someone who will make you stay awake all night with the fear of being sold to another world.

If your heart starts beating very fast when your loved one offers to take you for a treat, would you kindly brave it alone and not put other people’s lives at risk?

And what’s so hard in spending your man’s money with his permission? Were you going to shop for another man or what exactly makes you think the shopping will turn out tragic?

As long as you never got into any relationship at gun point, kindly learn to embrace the good times. Stop scaring those of us still in the market waiting to be picked by the very best.

