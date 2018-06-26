ALSO READ: Girl code: World Cup rules he must not break

Cheating is one of the major causes of relationship break-ups. Men are perceived as the gender that cheats most in relationships but nothing could be further than the truth. Cheating has become a trend among the ladies and many misconceptions have been brought up. Studies have revealed they also cheat more compared to the men. According to a study by Rutgers University biological anthropologist, Helen Fisher, men and women are actively cheating on their spouses, 34% of women said they were ‘happily married’ and 56% of males felt the same.

Here are common reasons women cheat on their spouses:

Lack of sexual satisfaction

Women are sexual creatures just like the men. They want to feel wanted, pleased, desired and pleasured by their men. Sometimes, some women may have a higher sexual drive whereby they want to reach a certain orgasm level but their partner can’t give that. This creates a barrier in the relationship and since you don’t want to end the relationship, they are forced to look for men that can meet her physical needs.

To revenge

There is nothing heart-breaking like your partner cheating on you after investing in the relationship/marriage. Words cannot even express it because there is a lot of betrayal, insecurity and untrustworthiness. Some women feel its better when they revenge back because they want to kill those emotions and most of the time they won’t be secretive about it.

She feels lonely and neglected

There is a lot that a woman experiences in her life which includes being a mother, wife, hormonal body changes, mood swings, pressures from work and the likes. This makes her feel she has become more of a nanny, house-help or there is lack of attention and not a wife or mother. It happens this way because the man does not know how to keep the spark of the relationship. If you can’t give her attention, flirt with her and keep the spark she will of course look for it somewhere else.

For finances

We are living in a generation that finances have become one of the most important factors in a relationship/marriage. Some women love been spoilt and it hurts them when they see their girlfriends driving flashy cars, gifted all the time or living the flashy lifestyle. If her man can’t provide all that, this is where she looks for a man sponsor that will spoil her and provide all the material things in life.