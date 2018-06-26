Five stylish protective styling braids you should try this cold season

ALSO READ: 7 ways to protect your natural hair during cold weather

If you did not know, hair is climate sensitive and can be affected just as much as your skin, with the change of weather.

During the cold season your hair has to deal with the hostile changes that may hinder the growth, increase breakage rate and make it frizz.

To protect it from all that and saving yourself the time to get ready in the morning, you can choose from a number of styles.

1. Bob braids:

these can go slightly below your chin or slightly below your collarbone. These braids are short and sweet, lighter than the usual lengthy braids. The other fun thing is that you will be at the salon for less hours really. You could play with color, braid accessories and types of braids that would suit your style or need at the moment.

2. Crotchet braids and extensions:

There is plenty of crotchet options to choose from at the moment. You can never run out of ways to crotchet your hair now because it is the simplest thing to do and it is not that tough on your scalp as much as braids would do. This is a great option if you are into wigs and weaves.

3. Box braids:

Doing your braids has stopped being about the long extension locks and also more about how they are fixed from the bottom. Box braids are more presentable than normal braids as the hair tends to stay intact longer.

4. Faux locs:

This is a perfect way to fake it till you make it. If you have ever wanted to have dreadlocks but had no idea how they would look, this can be your experiment. You can even have these on top of other slender dreadlocks and they would still look fantastic.

5. Cornrows:

Good old “lines” can never disappoint. By this I do not meant the schoolgirl do but the evolving cornrows that are sleek and stylish as you need them to be. Always get them done by someone who understands what you are looking for. It is never a good idea to pay a lump sum and come out looking like a bad experiment.

6. Tapered braids:

If you have the sides of your head shaved, you too can have a go at literally all the braids with a good stylist.