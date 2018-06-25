ALSO READ: Queen Vee has done it again! Discover Vera Sidika's new luxury beauty parlour

Nowadays, eyebrows have become the center of attention. If sometimes you feel like despite the makeup and all the beauty tips you follow there is something your face still lacking, it is probably because you haven’t gotten the right design for your eyebrows.

Here there are 15 things you should know about the maintenance and arrangement of your eyebrows:

1. Locate the arch of your eyebrow to achieve a better design

The design of your eyebrows completely changes your look, so the first thing you should do is locate the highest point of your eyebrows with a pencil.

2. Choose the design that fits the best with the shape of your face

3. Always have a special brush for your eyebrows

This trick is one of the most important, what you need in addition to your eyebrow shadow, it will always be a special brush to comb your brows up, and small scissors with which you can "blunt" the length of your eyebrows (please never exaggerate). The better you take care of the blunting of your eyebrows the faster and better they will grow.

4. Choose an eyebrow design that is appropriate to the shape of your eyes

5. Not all beautiful eyebrows should be thick

The slim and elegant eyebrow also makes the look beautiful, and maybe this tip will save the life to your eyebrows before you decide to paint them in excess.

6. Paint the bow with greater strength than the beginning of the eyebrow

Never paint the entire eyebrow from beginning to end, the most beautiful will be when you paint only the arch of the eyebrow and below the root, this will give a natural blur to your eyebrows.

7. When you shave your eyebrow do not get too close to the mirror

8. Eyebrows are sisters, not twins

Please do not fall into the horrible mistake of drawing and designing your eyebrows as a caricature. This takes away all the naturalness that should have the eyebrows, remember that nothing happens if the left eyebrow is a bit uneven to the right (do not go to exaggerate with the difference), just stop worrying because they are "perfect".

9. Wet your eyeshadow a bit with hair spray

Just wet it a little bit and your shadow will have more solid consistency when drawing your eyebrows, remember to also wet your brush a little bit and then draw your eyebrow hair by hair (the smallest hairs especially) until your eyebrow is full and abundant.

10. Always choose the most natural and similar colour to your hair

11. Consider the separation of your eyebrows in relation to the shape of your nose

The closer your brows are, the more refined and thin your nose will look, but if you have a flatter nose, avoid having your eyebrows close, give them a good separation so that you have much more balance in your eyes.

12. Always draw the bottom line of the eyebrow to highlight the complete design

When you draw this line first, it is much easier to blend the full filling of your eyebrows from top to bottom. Use a spoon if you have problems to achieve a well-defined and straight line.

13. In the end always create "lights" in your eyebrows with a lighter corrector than the color of your skin

Once you have finished designing, painting and fixing your eyebrow, always create lights with clear corrector. Draw below the arch, the separation between the eyebrows and above also, just a little to give a more clean and natural finish to your makeup.