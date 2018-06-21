ALSO READ: Tips to help your relationship survive the World Cup Season

In many instances, what many expect to follow after a wedding is a horde of children to complete the union. Not so for these celebrities who have proven that two people complete a family unit. Out of choice, waiting or whatever the case, these couples threw extravagant weddings and years after they remain just two.

Below is a list of five celebrity couples without children.

Emmy Kosgei and Pastor Madubuko

Married four years ago to her Nigerian husband pastor Anselm Madubuko, the beautiful songstress walked down the aisle after landing on a chopper at the Windsor hotel followed by a stunning reception at the Safari Park hotel. The couple who currently reside in Nigeria have no children of their own but pastor Madubuko has three children from an earlier marriage to his late wife pastor Connie.

Joyce Omondi and Waihiga Mwaura

The lovely couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary on 18th December. At a star-studded wedding that was held at Sawela Lodge in Naivasha, the couple both wore white with their bridal party in green gowns and black and white suits for the groomsmen.

Kambua and Pastor Mathu

On April 2012 the gospel singer and TV presenter walked down the aisle where she said ‘I do’ to the pastor and businessman Jackson Mathu at a garden wedding held at Windsor Golf and country club. Six years on the couple have no children yet.

Sarah Hassan and Martin Dale

After her engagement to longtime boyfriend Martin Dale in October 2015, the couple exchanged vows at the Karura forest in an invite-only affair that was graced by the likes of Silvia Njoki, former Miss Kenya Juliet Ochieng’ and other celebrities. The couple will be celebrating their first wedding anniversary on February 25th.

Benachi

Gospel artist based in the US made an honest woman of his longtime girlfriend Joan after walking down the aisle in December 2016. The ‘Nitembelee’ hitmaker shared the moment with close friends and family at a church ceremony in the US where they both reside.