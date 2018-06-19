ALSO READ: Five reasons why you should take Omega 6

For people with natural hair, you need to ensure that your hair is well taken care of and protected especially during the cold season.

Why? Because the cold is basically a perfect storm of bad conditions. Wind and harsh cold air suck moisture out of your hair and cause tangles. This in turn causes split ends, frizz and breakage.

Luckily you don’t have to hibernate your hair until the cold season eases off.

With the right tips and routine, you can keep your hair healthy and happy throughout the chilly months.

Moisturizing

For you to protect your natural hair during the cold season you need to oil, oil, oil, before using any shampoo. This will serve as a treatment and help the hair from drying or breaking. You can also use an anti-humectant to seal in moisture especially after washing or moisturizing your hair. Olive oil or jojoba oil, or other oils are the best options because they are filled with tones of benefits for your hair. While applying ensure they are in liquid form by simply putting the bottle in a bowl of hot water.

Protective hairstyles

Wind and cold or dry air sucks moisture out of your hair leaving it brittle, weaker and more prone to breakage. And this is where protective styles come in handy. They cut down the manipulation to your hair which will prevent breakage and they tuck ends and strands in safely out of the way of wind and cold air. When thinking of protective hairstyles the options are endless. You can braid, weave, crochet or wig it altogether.

Trim your hair

This helps a lot by reducing knots, tangling as well as split ends. Trimming your hair makes the hair healthy and easy for you to style.

Massage the scalp

This helps in blood flow as well as opening the hair follicles. Massaging boosts circulation and aids in healthy hair growth. Do this using hot oil of your choice which will act as a hot oil treatment. Leave it in and do so every other day.

Deep conditioning

For your natural hair to stay healthy and strong, you need to condition it to avoid breakage. Natural deep conditioners give your hair exactly what it needs during the cold weather, penetrating every strand with moisture and nutrients. As long as you use a deep conditioner with all natural ingredients, the more you treat your hair, the more protected it will be. Once applied let your hair remain hydrated before washing and ensure you cover it up before washing it off. After washing, detangle your hair with a wide toothed comb then style as desired.

Avoid heat

Steaming is excellent for your hair especially during a deep conditioning treatment but stay away from flat irons and curling tools. If you must use heat, keep your blow dry at a low setting. These heating tools take moisture out of your hair, a process already accelerated by the wind and dry air outside.

Skip chemicals

Chemicals for perming and coloring hair have ingredients that strip oils and moisture out of your hair which your hair can’t afford to lose in the chilly weather! As much as possible opt for natural ingredients to wash, condition, moisturize and style your hair. Always have in the back of your mind a list of ingredients to avoid in hair products and be on the lookout.