ALSO READ: Four alarming signs that reveal your relationship is one-sided

Every woman always feels confident when her man compliments her but there are things he may be shy to say because he knows it might hurt. It’s said the truth hurts and this is why some men will always lie to their ladies.

It’s the high time women know that the men have lied to them in one or more occasions this is because he knows you cannot handle it. In any relationship, honesty is one of the key things because it makes you be more open, trust your partner and brings both of you close.

Here are four things men are always scared to tell their women:

Babe, that hair style is a no!

Every time a woman goes to the salon, the always want to get their man’s opinions and approval. This is because they want to know if they look good and sexy. But whether you have long, short, big hair, wavy weaves, 12 inch human hair, some of them do not care because they are not interested or maybe they are communicating you could have opted for a different style. If you really want to tell your woman you don’t love her new hairdo, simply say it but in a way they will not feel attacked/offended.

Babe, you have added weight

As women our bodies tend to change a lot because of hormonal imbalance, pregnancy cravings, menstrual cravings and the likes. Once we notice there is change in your body weight, of course your man will observe that too.

According to him it’s an enhancement of what is already there but there are men who feel it’s too much and they are afraid to say because it could affect her self-esteem.

Babe, just go out with the girls

This could sound like he does not want to spend time with you but it’s not the case here. He simply wants you to have some time for your girlfriends they don’t accuse you of taking her away from them, a social life besides the relationship. Do not feel offended because he wants you to be his woman and learn how to strike a balance.

ALSO READ: Benefits of having sex during your period

Babe, is that what you are wearing?

Sometimes ladies love dressing up because they want to look good for their man but he may appear not to like the outfit. When he gives you a cold look/statement or nods his head in a particular way that communicates a lot. It’s just that he does not want to kill your fashion killa vibe. This may be hard for the fashionistas but your man at times has to critique what you wear because he knows what is appealing to him.

The views and opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Evewoman.co.ke