﻿ Benefits of having sex during your period : Evewoman - The Standard
Evewoman-logo

Girl Talk

Having sex during your period can make it end sooner, but you have to do one thing

user-avatar
By
Mirror

18th Jun 2018

ALSO READ: Four alarming signs that reveal your relationship is one-sided

Let's be honest, period sex isn't for everyone. Many people find the idea a bit gross and uncomfortable, while others really don't see what the fuss is about and carry on as normal.

But it turns out there might be some surprising advantages to getting it on during that time of the month. According to RSVP Live, having sex while you are on can actually make your period finish sooner. But it's not as simple as just having sex, and there is one thing the woman must do to see the benefit: orgasm.

With every orgasm you have, your uterus contracts. Each contraction expels the blood and uterine lining faster than it would on its own. Having sex during your period will not only shorten its length, but it will also flush out the compounds within the uterus that are causing all that cramping and pressure in the first place.

According to the website, there are many other benefits to having sex during your period:

1. It helps to ease cramps

If you suffer from bad cramps, this if for you. When we orgasm, our body releases oxytocin and dopamine along with other endorphins that can ease any period-related pains.

The hormones released are far stronger than any pain killer you can get from your local pharmacy.

2. Your connection becomes stronger

ALSO READ: He compliments you but that’s not all: Four things he is afraid of telling you

Let's be honest, having sex with someone on your period is a bold move. Not only do you have to convince yourself, you might have to share some of these reasons with your partner.

They may not be the most enthusiastic at first but once you do it, you've dived into a new chapter of your relationship. The willingness to open up and see you during your most sensitive (and sometimes most gross time) is a huge deal.

3. Force you out of your comfort zone

If you're not too adventurous in the bedroom, this could be a big step for you. Many women have admitted that after having period sex for the first time said they were more willing to experiment and try new positions.

So if you're worrying about messing up the bedsheets, don't be - you can wash your sheets or even use a towel. If you're worried that your partner might be turned off by it, then maybe you should reconsider your relationship with them - a relationship is about accepting each other, blood and all!

4. There is less need for lube

If you're naturally on the dry side, or have a difficult time producing enough lubrication naturally, then period sex will likely be a welcome break from needing lube.

ALSO READ: Confessions: He complains I'm too thin and unattractive, started seeing someone

 
Girl talk
periods
women
beneficts
relationships
between the sheets
intercourse

Related Stories

Four alarming signs that reveal your relationship is one-sided

Living

Four alarming signs that reveal your relationship is one-sided

By Shanniq Monicah

He compliments you but that’s not all: Four things he is afraid of telling you

Readers Lounge

He compliments you but that’s not all: Four things he is afraid of telling you

By Shanniq Monicah

Confessions: He complains I'm too thin and unattractive, started seeing someone

Readers Lounge

Confessions: He complains I'm too thin and unattractive, started seeing someone

By Simon and Boke

Girl code: Never a dull day in my hood

Girl Talk

Girl code: Never a dull day in my hood

By BERYL WANGA ITINDI

Heavily pregnant Cardi B bares it all in magazine cover, joins list of pregnant celebs posing nude

Pregnancy

Heavily pregnant Cardi B bares it all in magazine cover, joins list of pregnant celebs posing nude

By Derrick Oluoch

Should you or should you not have sex with them? When your partner is depressed

Between The Sheets

Should you or should you not have sex with them? When your partner is depressed

By Maggie Gitu

Latest Stories

telegram-follow

Popular Stories

next

Evewoman