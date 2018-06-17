﻿ The unique perspective John Legend has about Father's Day : Evewoman - The Standard
My Man

John Legend has the cutest reason to think Father’s Day isn’t a big deal

Mara Fernandez

17th Jun 2018

It is not because the singer and songwriter  doesn’t like celebrating being a dad to his two children; Luna (2 years old) and Miles (just 4 weeks old), or he thinks being married to the model Chrissy Teigen isn’t special, John Legend just has a simple and unique perspective of seeing the dad’s day.

In an interview with TODAY, 39 -year-old Legend revealed that: "I don't think Father's Day needs to be a big deal, but it's nice to feel appreciated a little. I do think Mother's Day is a bigger deal because — let's face it — being a mom is harder."

We find very cool that John recognizes that mums work tend to be harder than dads do. Especially when your baby is a new born, like Legend and Chrissy's new baby, Miles, who was born four weeks ago.

Legend also shared a fun ritual he has with his 2 years old daughter, Luna. "She'll point to that room—where we have a record player— and say she wants to hear music and dance with Dada. We'll listen to Curtis Mayfield and Marvin Gaye—a bunch of old soul and jazz records—and dance together in our dining room."

John and his daughter share a very special relationship. The artist said Luna has already inspired two of his songs, “Right By You” where he talks about his experience as a new dad of a girl, and “The Stinky Booty Song”, result of his partnership with Pampers, it is about changing her diapers.

ALSO READ: Last minute Father's Day gift ideas you can get instantly

At Eve Woman we don't doubt it, Legend and his family are absolutly family goals!

