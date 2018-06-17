Heavily pregnant Cardi B bares it all in magazine cover, joins list of pregnant celebs posing nude

ALSO READ: Should you or should you not have sex with them? When your partner is depressed

Cardi B and Offset did a shoot for a magazine cover that got many talking. Ostensibly cutting an edge or themselves as the new king and queen of rap, the magazine cover photo came as positive step as they build their fandom.

In the photo, the couple is facing each other and Offset, donning a maroon suit, is kissing the baby bump while Cardi B is wearing a cover-up top, with nothing else underneath:

The cover

In as much as the photo appears to be too much, particularly for the Kenyan eye, Cardi B is just one among the women who are no longer scared of bearing it all in the name of having the sexiest baby bump photos.

Some years back, Grammy award winner Alicia Keys also shared a nude photo of herself when expectant in a bid to make a statement on a peace mission. Keys had a peace sign painting on her belly

Closer home, Daniella Atim Mayanja, Jose Chameleone’s wife, bared it all for her fifth pregnancy shoot in the U.S. As expected, she received a lot of backlash and criticisms but that did not pour water on her wonderful baby bump photo session. Daniella's photoshoot was done in the U.S.

She has since delivered a baby girl, Xara Amani Mayanja.

