﻿ Here is why you should not miss out on the Kenya Wedding Industry Awards : Evewoman - The Standard
Evewoman-logo

Bridal

You love weddings? Then the Kenya Wedding Industry Awards is the place to be this coming Monday

user-avatar
By
Eve woman writer

15th Jun 2018

ALSO READ: Disturbing reason why newlyweds cut their wedding cake in front of everyone on their wedding day

The Kenya Wedding Industry Awards is with no doubt an event to look forward to and be excited about. Some fun facts about the wedding awards: It is the very first of its kind in East Africa, It is also the most ever voted for event with over 50,000 votes. The event will feature renowned wedding service providers in the region.

Kenya Wedding Industry Awards (KWIA) seeks to recognize excellence across 45 categories within the wedding industry.

This mega event is happening on Monday, 18th June 2018 from 6:30pm at the Tribe, Trademark Hotel. Be sure to catch the very handsome Hon.Najib Balala EGH, who is our guest of honor.

The Theme of the day is, Great Gatsby, dress code is furs and feathers. Tickets are 8000 per person and 60,000 per table. You can get your tickets using till number 851310. 

This is an event you don’t wanna miss out on.

kwia
Weddings
Eve Bridal
Bridals
Samantha Wedding

Related Stories

Disturbing reason why newlyweds cut their wedding cake in front of everyone on their wedding day

Bridal

Disturbing reason why newlyweds cut their wedding cake in front of everyone on their wedding day

By Mirror

Five beautiful bridal pedicures every bride must try

Bridal

Five beautiful bridal pedicures every bride must try

By Esther Muchene

The broke girl’s guide to being a bridesmaid

Bridal

The broke girl’s guide to being a bridesmaid

By Eve woman writer

Five items that will deplete most of your wedding budget

Bridal

Five items that will deplete most of your wedding budget

By Eve woman writer

Why the average wedding in Kenya costs 3.5 Million and could go higher

Bridal

Why the average wedding in Kenya costs 3.5 Million and could go higher

By Eve woman writer

Tired of the white wedding gown? Here are 7 unconventional gowns you can rock on your big day

Bridal

Tired of the white wedding gown? Here are 7 unconventional gowns you can rock on your big day

By Shanniq Monicah

Latest Stories

telegram-follow

Popular Stories

next

Evewoman