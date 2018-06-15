ALSO READ: Disturbing reason why newlyweds cut their wedding cake in front of everyone on their wedding day

The Kenya Wedding Industry Awards is with no doubt an event to look forward to and be excited about. Some fun facts about the wedding awards: It is the very first of its kind in East Africa, It is also the most ever voted for event with over 50,000 votes. The event will feature renowned wedding service providers in the region.

Kenya Wedding Industry Awards (KWIA) seeks to recognize excellence across 45 categories within the wedding industry.

This mega event is happening on Monday, 18th June 2018 from 6:30pm at the Tribe, Trademark Hotel. Be sure to catch the very handsome Hon.Najib Balala EGH, who is our guest of honor.

The Theme of the day is, Great Gatsby, dress code is furs and feathers. Tickets are 8000 per person and 60,000 per table. You can get your tickets using till number 851310.

This is an event you don’t wanna miss out on.