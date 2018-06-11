ALSO READ: Breaking up is never easy but don't delay it because of these bad reasons

We all know relationships are not easy; it needs two people to fight for the love no matter what comes their way. No relationship is perfect, there are moments couples differ on opinions. Such leads to misunderstandings, arguments and even fights. These arguments can make or break the relationship for good depending on how the partners work around them.

Here are the types of fights couples may expect:

The Money Fight

Money is very sensitive when it comes to a relationship. This is because there are spouses that may be earning more than the other; they feel intimidated which makes the relationship look like it’s a competition of material things. There are those couples have a challenge in saving, so they use more than what was planned for. To avoid the money fight, have a sit down and talk to your partner so that you are able to prioritize the finances. This will make the communication better.

The Sex Fight

Sex is another major part of a romantic relationship. When a couple is not having the regular sex, something is not right somewhere. Either your partner is seeing someone else, he/she feels their sexual needs are not being met or he/she is too busy with the babies to be intimate. If it gets to this point, there will be a fight about it. When it comes to the sex fight, feel free to talk to your partner what you feel because this will make him/her understand why there is no regular sex. If there is no communication, your partner will look for satisfaction somewhere else.

The Time Spent Together Fight

This is a common fight some relationships face whereby the partner feels they are not getting enough attention. The reasons for this fight are because the couple is finding it hard to strike a balance with their relationship, personal desires, profession duties and family. For both of you to be on the same page, discuss how everything can be balanced so that all is going well. Talking about it will guide you to be on the same page.

The House Fight

Moving in together as a couple is one of the exciting moments in a relationship. It means that you have passed the test of long-term commitment relationship with your partner. But living together can be wild because there are different opinions and views on how things should be done in the house and the location. There is no doubt conflicts arise. To avoid this fight, plan before and make sure that you are on the same page with your partner.

