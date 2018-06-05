Caution! Here is why you should not take alcohol before eating

ALSO READ: Five myths about poo debunked - from the colour, the smell and how often you go

Phone rings “crrrrrrr” it’s Friday and of course you wanna hang out with your pals after a busy week at work. You agree to meet at a certain spot but before that you decide to check in at a local club near you and down two to three shots in an empty stomach. They call it two for the road. Remember ,when fun begins it never stops!



Drinking alcohol on an empty stomach can be very dangerous and harmful to your health. The stomach, which is linked to the small intestines by the pyloric valve, has a small surface area while the small intestines have a large surface area. So, what happens if you take alcohol on an empty tummy? the small intestines absorb the alcohol whilst the stomach is not. If you stuff your face the pyloric valve closes to keep all the food down so it can be digested. High fat food will keep this valve shut for up to 6hours.



Apparently, proteins and carbs work well. It’s advisable to eat a heavy meal an hour before boozing this means the alcohol will be absorbed slowly and your BAC (Blood Alcohol Content) will stay low for a while and you will not get wasted very fast. Drink on an empty stomach and all that alcohol will go straight to your head and the worst case scenario you can wake up in a hospital bed.



A doctor once told me, eating heavy meal after consuming a lot of alcohol doesn’t make you less drunk. And the downside to empty stomach drinking is not only the effects it may have on your actions but also in your body. When you eat before you start boozing the alcohol will dip into your liver, digestive systems and kidneys rather than hit them like a tidal wave. If your love yourself, Protect your liver before you go to booze eat meal 1hr before you start drinking, look for broccolis or beetroots some fresh lemon juice will do you justice as well.



Consuming too much alcohol on an empty stomach you will end up having 27 stitches on your head for opening your door with a head or end up driving to the Airport thinking you are flying to Amsterdam like my pals did only to find out you are not flying just that you missed your way home.



The bottom line is eat before you drink. It’s not only better for your body but could save you from a hangover.

Note; Health is the best wealth.