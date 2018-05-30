ALSO READ: Eight things you can clean in less than 5 minutes

Have you ever entered a space and thought goodness this is beyond ordinary it must have cost a fortune?

Well, it’s not impossible to decorate your home without dropping major coins on expensive lamps, rugs, and décor of that ilk, or on the flip side feel like you need to furnish your apartment with floor-to-ceiling carpets.

Your house being a person aboard, it should reflect your personal taste and aesthetic.

With these 10 tips, you can make your house look like something out of a magazine, even on a budget!

Have a pop of color

Paint is not expensive and is one way to bring a huge difference to a room. Use color to give you the general feel of a room. You can decide to tone down the colors or make the color bolder depending on what you want to achieve with the room.

Change your throw pillows

An easy way to accessorize your home is to have throw pillows. They will brighten the room and whether you buy them or make your own, matching colors and textures will add character to your space. Be careful not to have too many pillows as you might go overboard.

Buy towels that you are excited to use

If you have any of those old towels with discolored whites and bleached out colors, you will need to throw them out. Such towels make your space look cheap and dirty. Instead have crisp white, fluffy towels. They will add a more luxurious feel to your space.

Hang art on the walls

Having hangings on the wall always makes space feel more like home. This could be DIY art, family photos or framed pieces. Before placing anything on the wall first make sure to figure out where everything will go, and that the pieces are in the right sizes as per the scale of the wall. An inexpensive way to go about this is to visit your local craft shop and get things to create your own artwork.

Update old fixtures

An easy way to upgrade the look and feel of your house is to update any of the old fixtures. These include doorknobs, light switch plates, drawers, and handles. They are inexpensive, and those little details will give your house a high end feel.

Use mirrors to add visual space

Having a well thought out mirror placement in the house will give your eyes the illusion of bigger space. Invest in large mirrors as they will reflect the room making it appear twice as big.

Use bookshelves for things other than books

An interesting decorating tip for your house is to avoid using your bookshelf solely for layers of books. Mix up the books with some interesting frames photos and decorations such as vases. Just make sure everything remains neat and clean.

Stick to classic neutral walls

If you are not sure which way to go with color, simply stick to the classic neutrals. These include gray, beige, greige (beige and gray) and yellow. These colors are never out of trend and go well with everything. You can then have the bold colors on your accessories.

Add area rugs

Nothing transforms a space quite like an area rug does. They make a room more interesting and help define it. You should have your furniture sitting on the area rug or at least with the feet of the furniture touching it.

Light up the room

Nothing gives a room ambiance like lighting does. Make sure to always have natural light in the room so do not block any windows. Source lighting is also quite important to make sure to have table and floor lamps. They add to the statement of the room.