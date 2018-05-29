﻿ Eight hairstyles Annabel Onyango rocked and looked ravishing : Evewoman - The Standard
Evewoman-logo

Hair

Here are hairstyles that will inspire your next hair do

user-avatar
By
Tracy Gesare

29th May 2018

ALSO READ: Ten striking looks from the Billboard Music Awards 2018

Hair is a reflection of one’s identity because it is public and personal at the same time. As time goes, women diversify their choices of how to style their hair.

Kenya’s fashion-forward entrepreneur, stylist, and enthusiast Annabelle Onyango has had quite a hair evolution since she came to the limelight. She seems to be bold with her which turns out to be remarkable. From long honey blonde dreadlocks to a bald head.

Here are some of the styles she stunned in making us question if she ever has a bad hair day.

 

  • With long dyed dreadlocks all the way down to the small of her back, you would never see her hair struggling a day in her slaying stylist life.

  • She let go of the sides of her dread-locked hair and rocked the mohawk with confidence and class which set the trend.

  • No one saw this coming, but for the first time, she cut her hair short for her extraordinary and stylish wedding where she bleached and sleeked it all the way back.

ALSO READ: Ten best looks from the Royal Wedding that are to die for

  • No one ever goes wrong with box-braids and we certainly agree with this tapered braided updo of blonde braids she wore while judging a fashion event.

  • While on holiday, she had cornrows with a honey blonde braid that blended with her skin color.

  • She revisited the sleeked down bob once again with short hair and introduced a cut.

  • Representing the blonde fro-gang, she snapped an elevator selfie for her debut back to the internet after giving birth to a handsome little fella who holds his own in fashion thanks to his stylish parents.

  • I guess no one is ever ready for her next hair move really. She surprised many by going back to bald and black.

trendsetters
annabelonyango
annabelhairevolution
hairstylesinspirations

Related Stories

Ten striking looks from the Billboard Music Awards 2018

Entertainment

Ten striking looks from the Billboard Music Awards 2018

By Shanniq Monicah

Ten best looks from the Royal Wedding that are to die for

Entertainment

Ten best looks from the Royal Wedding that are to die for

By Shanniq Monicah

Style Icon: Rihanna takes fashion to a new level

Trendsetters

Style Icon: Rihanna takes fashion to a new level

By Shanniq Monicah

13 best looks from the Cannes Film Festival 2018

Entertainment

13 best looks from the Cannes Film Festival 2018

By Shanniq Monicah

How Millie Odhiambo inspired hairstyles for women with receding hairline

Trendsetters

How Millie Odhiambo inspired hairstyles for women with receding hairline

By Shanniq Monicah

12 celebrities that took Met Gala red carpet fashion to a new level

Entertainment

12 celebrities that took Met Gala red carpet fashion to a new level

By Shanniq Monicah

Latest Stories

telegram-follow

Popular Stories

next

Evewoman