Hair is a reflection of one’s identity because it is public and personal at the same time. As time goes, women diversify their choices of how to style their hair.

Kenya’s fashion-forward entrepreneur, stylist, and enthusiast Annabelle Onyango has had quite a hair evolution since she came to the limelight. She seems to be bold with her which turns out to be remarkable. From long honey blonde dreadlocks to a bald head.

Here are some of the styles she stunned in making us question if she ever has a bad hair day.

With long dyed dreadlocks all the way down to the small of her back, you would never see her hair struggling a day in her slaying stylist life.

She let go of the sides of her dread-locked hair and rocked the mohawk with confidence and class which set the trend.

No one saw this coming, but for the first time, she cut her hair short for her extraordinary and stylish wedding where she bleached and sleeked it all the way back.

No one ever goes wrong with box-braids and we certainly agree with this tapered braided updo of blonde braids she wore while judging a fashion event.

While on holiday, she had cornrows with a honey blonde braid that blended with her skin color.

She revisited the sleeked down bob once again with short hair and introduced a cut.

Representing the blonde fro-gang, she snapped an elevator selfie for her debut back to the internet after giving birth to a handsome little fella who holds his own in fashion thanks to his stylish parents.