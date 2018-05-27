ALSO READ: Six signs that stress is afftecting your relationship

What is a healthy relationship? How do we know if it will last? How do you know if he/she is the one? These are some of the questions we ask ourselves when we get into a relationship. It is never easy to know till you see the actions feel happy and content but that is not the only reason.

These are the signs that show your relationship is meant to be:

You trust each other completely

It’s said trust is the main key to a successful relationship and we can agree to that. If he tells you he is going out to meet his friends, trust it. Don’t get paranoid that he will cheat on you. If he says he will get you something, wait for it and believe he will. If you have no belief and trust in your man, he won’t believe in himself!

You support each other’s goals-

Of course, both of you have different goals and aspirations but that does not matter. If your man is a footballer and you attend his games, you are on the right track. It means a lot to him when he sees his woman there to watch him. Whatever he does, support and encourage him.

There is open communication-

A relationship can never be successful if there is no clear and open communication. If there is a problem, air it out. If you are stranded somewhere, communicate to him. It’s a two- way thing that makes you become open and free with each other. As time goes by, you get used to each other and the love develops in a minute.

You respect him

Respect is another key to a blossoming relationship. You know his boundaries, his dislikes or rather what he does not entertain, respect it. Do not make him frustrated by disrespecting him.

You solve your issues in a mature way

There will always be arguments in a relationship and both of you have to learn how to solve the issues. Most of the women snap hard and fast, make hasty decisions. Instead, first cool off and reach out to your man to talk things out. Men don’t like these psychodramas, they go off on you and is that what you want all the time? If you want your relationship to last, solve conflicts in a mature way.

You make each other happy

Staying with those that make you happy is what everyone needs in life. There are many ways of making each other happy in a relationship. It could be going traveling, watching movies, going for zip lining or doing some pedicure. These little things count.