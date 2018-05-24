﻿ Here is why Meghan Markle's mother was sitting alone at the Royal Wedding : Evewoman - The Standard
Incase you are wondering, here is why Meghan's mom sat alone at the Royal wedding

Wanja Mbuthia

24th May 2018

Doria Ragland

If you were keen enough while watching the Royal wedding between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, then you must have noted that the bride’s mother, Doria Ragland was sitting alone and was sitting across the queen.

Doria’s sitting position was Meghan’s and Harry’s doing. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were in charge of deciding who sat where during the ceremony. It is also likely that the two were following the Royal traditions by having Ragland sit on the left side as the groom’s close family member sat on the right side of the chapel.

 Doria, 61, who was teary as Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, said their vows, kept stealing the show with her graceful posture despite being the only member of Meghan’s family in attendance.

Meghan’s dad could not make it to St. George’s Chapel, Windor for the wedding due to health issues. This then explains why Prince Charles walked the Duchess down the aisle.

Doria Ragland and Thomas Markle divorced in 1987.

 

