The Duke and Duchess of Sussex finally made their first official appearance as a married couple on Tuesday 22nd, three days after tying the knot at St. George’s Chapel. The newlyweds were attending a garden party to honour Prince Charles. Prince Charles will be celebrating his 70th birthday in November.

The duo postponed their honeymoon plans citing Royal duties.

Meghan stepped our wearing a pale pink dress with sheer top and sleeves and a matching hat. Prince Harry and Meghan made their entrance at the Buckingham Palace after Prince Charles and Camilla. The party was graced by over 6,000 guests from various charities patroned by Prince Charles.

