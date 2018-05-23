﻿ Photos: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry step out for the first time since wedding looking all royal : Evewoman - The Standard
Photos:The Royal newlyweds stepout for the first time as a couple

Wanja Mbuthia

23rd May 2018

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex finally made their first official appearance as a married couple on Tuesday 22nd, three days after tying the knot at St. George’s Chapel. The newlyweds were attending a garden party to honour Prince Charles. Prince Charles will be celebrating his 70th birthday in November.

The duo postponed their honeymoon plans citing Royal duties.

Meghan stepped our wearing a pale pink dress with sheer top and sleeves and a matching hat.  Prince Harry and Meghan made their entrance at the Buckingham Palace after Prince Charles and Camilla. The party was graced by over 6,000 guests from various charities patroned by Prince Charles.

Here are the Newlyweds first public appearance photos:

The royal newlyweds!
Meghan Markle shares a light moment with Prince Charles and Camilla

What do you think about Meghan's outfit?

