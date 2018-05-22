ALSO READ: Style Icon: Rihanna takes fashion to a new level

The Royal Wedding was one of the best weddings worldwide because the fashion was on steroids!

When it comes to British weddings, there are several things to consider in their outfits which include sophisticated hats and statement items that are decent and fashionable.

For a royal wedding, there are rules when it comes to dressing up for the wedding. They include wearing knee-length dresses and accessorizing with interesting head gears.

This was seen in Meghan’s wedding and the guests served us with a plate of elegance and class.

Here are some of the best looks:

ALSO READ: 13 best looks from the Cannes Film Festival 2018

ALSO READ: How Millie Odhiambo inspired hairstyles for women with receding hairline