Meghan Markle weds Prince Harry: Kenyans contrasting sentiments on the royal bride’s look

user-avatar
By
Derrick Oluoch

21st May 2018
The Duchess of Sussex [Courtesy]

Kenyan fashionistas, during a live interview with a local TV station, critiqued Meghan Markle’s wedding dress during the royal wedding, something that not many took lying low.

ALSO READ: Why Meghan Markle had messy hair on her wedding

According to the panelists sentiments, Markle’s minimalist make up was not well done and her gown was not all that arguing that it was big on her frame.

The wedding dress was designed by international designer Claire Waight Keller under the Givenchy Haute Couture collection.

[Courtesy]

Kenyans on Twitter (KOT), known for not shying from sharing their views publicly, termed the views of the fashionistas as misinformed.

The lot, instead, poured endless praise on the new Duchess of Sussex as they marveled at her simple look on her big day:

