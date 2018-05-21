The Duchess of Sussex [Courtesy]

Kenyan fashionistas, during a live interview with a local TV station, critiqued Meghan Markle’s wedding dress during the royal wedding, something that not many took lying low.

According to the panelists sentiments, Markle’s minimalist make up was not well done and her gown was not all that arguing that it was big on her frame.

The wedding dress was designed by international designer Claire Waight Keller under the Givenchy Haute Couture collection.

[Courtesy]

Kenyans on Twitter (KOT), known for not shying from sharing their views publicly, termed the views of the fashionistas as misinformed.

The lot, instead, poured endless praise on the new Duchess of Sussex as they marveled at her simple look on her big day:

Just simple makeup she had and that's her signature.. Her gown was simple and modern,her tiara was ????????,her veil detail represented the common wealth countries.I think she wanted to bring who she is inside out — Winnie254 (@mayyanna1) May 19, 2018

Meaghan (the person) is the focus of the wedding and not the dress. The centerpiece of her outfit was the tiara, that is what they wanted us to see. The dress was perfect. Simplicity is class, is royal and royal is simplicity. — Nyar Kavirondo (@JudyAtieno) May 20, 2018

Maybe she wants girls to love themselves the way they are, you can still be fine when u keep it simple, no make up. — ???????? RETWEET-KING ???? (@MDOE_JNR) May 19, 2018

Thank you. And hell did you see how Prince Harry looked at her. Who is @CarolOdero to say such remarks. Honestly you need to apologize. — Make up by MoMo (@MakeupbyMoMo1) May 20, 2018

In Africa, without make up is now a disability... ???????????????? #RoyalWedding#BakeAwards — Muchiri NP™ (@NjorogeMuchiri) May 20, 2018

Couldn’t agree more. Meghan is very beautiful, I liked the fact that there were no layers of makeup on her — Ms Nyagah (@MsNyagah) May 20, 2018