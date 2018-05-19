ALSO READ: 8 questions single people wish you could stop asking

Acne, no matter where it forms is a pain in the butt.

Despite the fact that your butt is hidden most of the times, it doesn’t make the issue less frustrating or embarrassing. Fact is you can’t keep your butt hidden forever. There are those special occasions that will call for your tush to be seen.

Unlike facial acne which forms due to blocked pores, ‘buttne,’ as it is also referred to as, is as a result of zits that take up residence on your behind. According to Healthline, folliculitis is usually caused when the Staphylococcus aureus or staph bacteria infects a hair follicle. It can also result from irritation of hair follicles, fungus or yeast infecting your hair follicles.

Looking like regular acne, they are red bumps on the top of your skin filled with pus and they can be quite itchy.

Here are five natural treatments to get rid of butt acne.

Wash regularly

If you’re prone to butt acne it is advisable to wash your bum with an anti-bacterial soap in the morning and evening. This will help get rid of dirt and buildup from sweat. Should you be a gym regular always change out of your sweaty clothes and take a shower right away.

Wear loose fitting clothes

If you’re a sucker for tight fitting clothes, you may want to loosen up. Normally, bacteria sits on the skin but tight fitting clothing can rub the bacteria back down into the pores causing breakouts. This means no tight thongs either. Choose breathable cotton undies.

Tea tree oil

Used to treat different skin infections, tea tree oil has been proven to be very effective in killing bacteria and may be almost as effective as benzoyl peroxide for treating acne. After a shower show your bottom some love by applying a generous amount of the oil.

Salt water solution

Another safe treatment that can be doneat home is a salt water solution soak. Mix one teaspoon of table salt with two cups of water and apply the solution with a washcloth to the areas affected. Do this twice a day for fast results.

Warm washcloths

Another proven natural method that works is a warm wash cloth. Wet a washcloth with warm, not too hot water. Then gently place the damp cloth over the area on your butt that’s having an outbreak. The warmth will be soothing and may help to open pores and draw out some of the bacteria and pus. Alternatively you could also take a warm bath.