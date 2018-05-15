ALSO READ: Five foods that will make you look younger and leave your skin glowing

One thing that can kill one’s confidence is walking around with pimples, zits, spots, whiteheads, or blackheads on their faces.

This breakout is loosely referred to as acne and is a scare that leaves so many people using lots of money to find cure. Unluckily, most of the said cure is promised in beauty products which in many cases fail to help and in others accelerates the spread of these pimples.

Acne is usually clogged oil glands at the base of hair follicles under the skin. Although acne is not health endangering, it can leave behind scars that no one truly wants to carry around.

So in an attempt to help solve this problem, Dermatologist Dr. Whitney Bowe and Lead Esthetician Lindsey Blondin confirmed an easy trend in identifying acne known as face mapping. Through this method, one can easily tell the cause of their acne and easily solve it by taking appropriate precautions. Face mapping explains why some pimples appear in different parts of the face, the map is broken down as follows; the face is connected to the digestive system. Having food that is overly rich in fats is a major cause for forehead acne. Stress is another factor for break out in this region as well as irregular and inadequate sleep. Other rare causes include heavy hair care products and friction from head gear.

In between brows- this area is associated with the liver making alcohol a heavy culprit for acne here. Food allergies especially from daily products i.e. lactose intolerance is also a major cause of pimples in this region. A rare cause in this case is ingrown hair from improperly trimmed eye brows.

Nose- this region is linked to heart hence lots of meat in diet and too much spice is the most common suspect. The skin in this area is covered in dilated pores that clog easily so use of pore clogging make up may also cause pimples.

Cheeks- this is mostly a reflection of the respiratory system which makes smoking the leading suspect. Heavily used and dirty make up brushes and too much intake of processed sugars is also a cause of acne in this area. Using a phone for long without disinfecting its surface also exposes germs to the cheeks which may also cause pimple break out.

Between ears and corner of the eyes- this region is related to the kidneys and therefore dehydration is always the first suspect of causing pimple here. Too much intake of carbonated drinks like sodas and caffeinated ones like coffee may also cause such pimples.

Jawline - the pimples in this region of the face are usually a result of hormonal imbalance such as progression on the menstrual cycle, pregnancy, use of steroids and such things that affect levels in body hormones

Chin- this area is connected to the stomach and the acne here is mostly as a result of consuming heavy imbalanced diet meals. The pimples here are a common indicator that one should take a detox.

Following this easy problem identifying process, one can easily know what causes their break out and takes the necessary measures towards getting rid of it. It should be noted however that this do not apply to everyone and may differ from one person to another, considering people have different skin types, work in different environments and have access to different kinds of foods. At other times, acne may be a result of an underlying problem of an internal organ which may be critical if left unattended. While face mapping doesn’t entirely solve acne, it points out clearly that good dieting, proper sleeping patterns, controlled amount of alcohol, enough water, proper hygiene can all be used to keep the ugly spots from ones face. This is better than rushing to buy shelves of beauty products that would probably make things worse.