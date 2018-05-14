Kambua pens heartbreaking message on infertility, encourages women without children to wait on God

Kambua [Courtesy]

Gospel singer Kambua gave a candid account of women living in childless marriages and relationships but are actively seeking children.

While she has previously opened up about her inability to have children after 6 years of marriage, Kambua took advantage of the Mothers’ Day wave to encourage women in similar situations.

She admitted that it was not easy to talk about it, saying, “I have debated ALL day about whether I should write this post or not. Happy Mother's Day to all of you wonderful moms out there. We love you.”

“But I’ve been thinking about a special group of women- those with open hearts and empty wombs. Some because of illness, infertility, others miscarriage, and infant loss. Women who, beneath the pomp and flair, secretly dread #mothersday because it is a constant reminder of what they don’t have, what they lost, or what they may never have.” Her post continues.

In her Happy Mother’s Day wish to the group of women who yearn to have young ones but have none, Kambua urged them to be steadfast in prayer and believe in God’s work.

In highlighting the ridicule and mockery childless women go through, she likened the criticism to the biblical story of Hannah where her co-wife, Penninah, had to provoke her situation for God to bless her.

“Well, I don’t have the luxury of living a “private” life, and have often been the subject of ridicule and mockery for being “childless”. Reminds me of Hannah and Penninah. You see, painful as it was, Hannah needed Penninah to provoke the situation. And God moved to show Himself strong in Hannah’s life. Beloved, I don’t know what category you fall under- the infirm woman, the infertile, the barren, the angel mom… what I do know is this: God’s ways are good, and they are perfect.” She continued.

Women took to the comments section to encourage one another as they empathized with with those who marked the day without children. One user rinnie_en likened Kambua’s case to hers saying “Thank you...God will do it for us..all for His Glory..” “May the answer you and make happy like sarah” wanjiku3070 also commented on the TV hosts message.

More comments flowed in:

kiksmwihaki @kambuamuziki we will testify this year together that of Hannah has remembered us.sometimes its sad how people throw words at u having not known the struggle we face behind the curtains.but God in heaven seas our frustrations,our joy,our cries,sees everything...bt for me i choose to celebrate my husband his support and love keeps me going.mungu atatimiza ahadi

rnyambz And for women out there suffering with blocked fallopian tubes and fibroids, try castor oil parks and fertility massage, it helps, it takes time though, give yourself like 6 months, then do a hsg test to see if your tubes are open. Whatever the case don’t let doctors take your tubes out unless you are faced with life threatening situation.

millicentawino254 This is so deep. God's timing is always perfect and the best. He has good plans for you and and other great moms to be out here. It only calls for lifted hands in praise, deep prayers and faithfulness to our maker. You are such a strong woman

