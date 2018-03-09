For every healthy man who wants to get children, sperm count and quality are important. Knowing what can put you at risk of infertility is a good start, you will be able to cut back or cut off risks that can lead to fertility problems in future. Not taking action soon will scramble your sperm count causing mobility issues leaving them unable to swim to the egg. Despite these dangers lingering everywhere, the good news is that you can be able to side step them and reverse the process through a healthy lifestyle.

Here are sperm killers you should be aware of and avoid like the plague.

Laptops

Laptop use on the laps has been associated with all manner of health problems which include sperm count and quality. According to a study published in the journal Fertility and Sterility, those men who used a WiFi connected laptop had decreased motility and more DNA damage, factors that could hurt the chances of reproduction. The heat has also been found to adversely affect sperm parameters hence lower the quality.

Sex toys

Before you stone the messenger, this will not necessarily affect your fetishes. Avoid at all means dildos, vibrators and other sex toys made of vinyl. This type of plastic releases phthalates, a plastic-softening chemical linked to cancer, allergies, birth defects and infertility. Instead, opt for high medical silicone toys that may be pricier but safer.

Receipts

Many transactions will involve a receipt and we have been accustomed to it. The problem is many receipts are coated with the hormone-disrupting chemical called bisphenol A (BPA). This has been linked to fertility problems and heart disease. According to studies, BPA levels also lower sperm count and quality.

Hot tubs

This should not be the huge concern unless you are taking daily hot baths, showers or having spa treatments that could lead to reproductive issues. Heat on the scrotal area has been found to lead to decreased sperm count.

Mobile phones

Several studies have concluded that extended mobile phone use and storage on the back of your trouser could lead to infertility, cancer and other medical problems. Cell phones emit radiation in the form of electromagnetic waves which may have adverse effects on the cells necessary for the development of sperm within the testicle.

Parabens

Used in many cosmetics, cleaning products, and pharmaceuticals as a perseverative due to its cheap chemical antimicrobial activity, parabens have adverse effects on our health. Not only has it been linked to cancer but abnormal genetic changes in sperm.